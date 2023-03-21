Menu
Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

The "Pyschotherapy Sessions" tour kicks off in July

Mudvayne coal chamber gwar tour
Coal Chamber (courtesy of Napalm Records), Mudvayne (photo by Amy Harris), and GWAR (photo by Amy Harris)
March 21, 2023 | 11:50am ET

    Mudvayne have announced the “Psychotherapy Sessions” Summer 2023 US tour with support from Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

    Dates kick off July 20th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through August 26th in Englewood, California.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER. General public on-sale begins Friday (March 24th).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The outing will be Mudvayne’s first headlining tour in over a decade, and the nu-metal vets have culled together quite the tour package to mark the occasion. The bill features a reunited Coal Chamber — fronted by DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara — following up their appearance at the Sick New World festival in May. Meanwhile, the dates with Mudvayne are GWAR’s only non-festival gigs on the books for 2023 thus far.

    Remarked Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough in a press statement: “An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers… You, and the alien seed — MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.”

    coal chamber 2023 reunion
    Below you can see the full list of Mudvayne’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Mudvayne’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies:
    07/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    07/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
    07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/26 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
    07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)
    08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/09 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/13 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
    08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    08/17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    08/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
    08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    08/25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/26 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

    mudvayne admat

Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

