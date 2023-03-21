Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

Mudvayne have announced the “Psychotherapy Sessions” Summer 2023 US tour with support from Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies.

Dates kick off July 20th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through August 26th in Englewood, California.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER. General public on-sale begins Friday (March 24th).

Advertisement

Related Video

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The outing will be Mudvayne’s first headlining tour in over a decade, and the nu-metal vets have culled together quite the tour package to mark the occasion. The bill features a reunited Coal Chamber — fronted by DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara — following up their appearance at the Sick New World festival in May. Meanwhile, the dates with Mudvayne are GWAR’s only non-festival gigs on the books for 2023 thus far.

Remarked Mudvayne drummer Matt McDonough in a press statement: “An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers… You, and the alien seed — MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.”

Advertisement

Below you can see the full list of Mudvayne’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

Mudvayne’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies:

07/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/05 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Chicago)

08/06 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/09 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/13 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/19 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

08/22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/23 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/25 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/26 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre