MUNA Turn “My Heart Will Go On” Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

For triple j's "Like a Version" series

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version
MUNA (photo courtesy of triple j) and Celine Dion (photo by Denise Truscello for CDA Productions Inc)
March 24, 2023 | 1:16pm ET

    MUNA decided to really challenge themselves during their appearance on triple j’s “Like a Version” cover series. The trio performed their own reimagining of Céline Dion’s enduring Titanic anthem “My Heart Will Go On.”

    Although taking on a song like “My Heart Will Go On” is a pretty daunting feat, the members of MUNA certainly didn’t try to replicate Dion, instead turning the sweeping, melodramatic ballad into a slightly twangy indie-pop number. Rather than scrambling for those high notes, vocalist Katie Gavin brings things down an octave, letting bandmates Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson fill out the sound with some gorgeous harmonies.

    Complete with just the right amount of reverb, some nice piano arrangements, and a very sick slide-guitar solo near the song’s end, MUNA turned “My Heart Will Go On” into something entirely their own. Watch their performance in the triple j studios below.

    MUNA aren’t the only artists to have covered the song lately: Julia Jacklin did her own more faithful rendition of the song at her Madrid show last November. Now that they’ve wrapped up their tour dates supporting Lorde, MUNA have a few of their own headlining shows before joining Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Find remaining tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

