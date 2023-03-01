The 16 Most Dazzling Mustaches in Music

Sometime style is subtle, and sometimes it’s staring you right in the face. In the spirit of untrimmed boldness we present the most dazzling mustaches of music’s modern era, skipping over the bygone bounties of Puccini and Strauss and picking up with Little Richard’s far-out flair.

Of course, the definition of mustache is hardly fixed, and some readers will bristle at our inclusions. We can all agree that we’re talking about a strip of the upper lip, but should a mustache be disqualified if it’s paired with a soul patch? And what about something like Bob Weir’s powerful lipholstery — should one of history’s great hirsute fancies be dismissed because it is also connected to a beard?

In the end, we decided that the spirit of the mustache is a spirit of inclusivity, because whether you’ve got a petite little pencil or you’re reaching for the stars, you’re sexy and you grow it. Join us on this wild mustache ride below. — Wren Graves

16. Fred Durst

Style: Dad vibes

The Long and Short of It: Perhaps the most culturally significant moment to come out of Lollapalooza 2021 was Limp Bizkit’s utterly confounding set. On top of playing their new song through the sound system rather than, you know, actually performing it, frontman Fred Durst wowed everyone with his new dad-vibes look. Of course, the cherry on top was the dad ‘stache, which is now a staple of Durst’s visual aesthetic. And if you listen closely, you can hear it losing its temper on the sidelines of a little league game. — Jonah Krueger

15. Justin Hawkins

Style: Captain Hook on a bender

The Long and Short of It: The Darkness’ whole discography can be read as a celebration of aesthetics, and that devotion to style-as-substance is as plain as what’s under the nose on Justin Hawkin’s face. He wears it up, he wears it down, he wears it twisted all around, but no matter the shape, he always looks like he’s having more fun than you. — W.G.

14. Tyler Childers

Style: The “I can fix that for ya”

The Long and Short of It: Tyler Childers has risen as one of the most authentic and wildly talented artists in country music, and his mustache only serves to complement that title. Always switching it up, Childers’ ‘stache follows his whims. Sometimes it’s ratty and untouched, other times it’s trimmed and beardless. Hell, sometimes he shaves it clean off. But no matter what its style, much like Childers’ voice, it demands attention. — J.K.