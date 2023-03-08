Menu
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce 2023 US Tour [Updated]

The shows will focus on the pioneering industrial act's Wax Trax and Interscope years (1987-1997)

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 tour
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, courtesy of TAG Publicity
March 8, 2023 | 12:50pm ET

    Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA.

    The initial spring leg of the outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Fans can pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.

    Update, March 8th: A second fall leg has also been announced, running from October 19th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through November 4th in Chicago. These dates will mostly hit markets in the Midwest and across the East Coast. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 9th) via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER.

    Related Video

    The shows will focus heavily on My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult’s Wax Trax and Interscope years (1987-1997), highlighting the group’s transition from industrial rock to electronic dance music. The band still features original members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, who founded the Chicago outfit in 1987.

    In the early ’90s, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult scored Billboard Dance Club hits with such songs as “Sexplosion!,” “Sex on Wheelz” and “Blue Buddha.”

    See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.

    My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 Tour Dates with ADULT. and KANGA:
    05/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
    05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
    05/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
    05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge
    05/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    05/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    05/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
    05/30 – Sparks, NV @ Ranch House
    05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    10/21 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
    10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
    10/24 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
    10/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s
    10/26 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage
    10/27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts / Dracula’s Ball
    10/29 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
    10/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    11/01 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
    11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Asylum at Masonic Temple
    11/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
    11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

    thrill kill cult fall leg 2023

