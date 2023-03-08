My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce 2023 US Tour [Updated]

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA.

The initial spring leg of the outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Fans can pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.

Update, March 8th: A second fall leg has also been announced, running from October 19th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through November 4th in Chicago. These dates will mostly hit markets in the Midwest and across the East Coast. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 9th) via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER.

Advertisement

Related Video

The shows will focus heavily on My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult’s Wax Trax and Interscope years (1987-1997), highlighting the group’s transition from industrial rock to electronic dance music. The band still features original members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, who founded the Chicago outfit in 1987.

In the early ’90s, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult scored Billboard Dance Club hits with such songs as “Sexplosion!,” “Sex on Wheelz” and “Blue Buddha.”

See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 Tour Dates with ADULT. and KANGA:

05/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre

05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

05/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

05/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

05/30 – Sparks, NV @ Ranch House

05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/21 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

10/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s

10/26 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage

10/27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts / Dracula’s Ball

10/29 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

10/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/01 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Asylum at Masonic Temple

11/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge