My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult Announce 2023 US Tour [Updated]

Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult have announced a 2023 US tour, featuring support from electronic duo ADULT. and underground pop artist KANGA.
The initial spring leg of the outing, dubbed the “Evil Eye Tour,” will focus on the Western half of the States, kicking off May 14th in Mesa, Arizona, and running through a June 3rd show in San Diego, California. Fans can pick up tickets via StubHub or individual venue links listed at the band’s website.
Update, March 8th: A second fall leg has also been announced, running from October 19th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, through November 4th in Chicago. These dates will mostly hit markets in the Midwest and across the East Coast. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 9th) via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER.
The shows will focus heavily on My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult’s Wax Trax and Interscope years (1987-1997), highlighting the group’s transition from industrial rock to electronic dance music. The band still features original members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy, who founded the Chicago outfit in 1987.
In the early ’90s, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult scored Billboard Dance Club hits with such songs as “Sexplosion!,” “Sex on Wheelz” and “Blue Buddha.”
See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 2023 Tour Dates with ADULT. and KANGA:
05/14 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theatre
05/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
05/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/18 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
05/19 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge
05/22 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/26 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
05/30 – Sparks, NV @ Ranch House
05/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
06/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/21 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs
10/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s
10/26 – Baltimore, MD @ SoundStage
10/27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts / Dracula’s Ball
10/29 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
10/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
11/01 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Asylum at Masonic Temple
11/03 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge