My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket are filling out their slew of festival appearances with a full 2023 headlining tour.

The rock band will be on the road in North America and Europe for the better part of this spring and summer, beginning May 14th at Mobile, Alabama’s Saenger Theatre. They’ll head across the pond for stops in cities like London and Antwerp before coming back stateside, completing the jaunt with a two-night stint at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25th and 26th.

MMJ are also slated to make festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara; Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Porto, and Madrid; Bonnaroo in Tennessee; Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Peach Music Festival; and FloydFest in Virginia. What’s more, they’re also set to support Fleet Foxes for three shows total, at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See all My Morning Jacket’s 2023 tour dates below.

Pre-sale for tickets begins next Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local (use code OPENER), and then all remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local; grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Last fall, MMJ shared the live album MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 following 2021’s MMJ Live 2015. Their self-titled album also arrived in 2021.

My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

05/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

05/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

06/06 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenburg

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

06/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

† = w/ Fleet Foxes