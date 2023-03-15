My Morning Jacket Announce 2023 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket are filling out their slew of festival appearances with a full 2023 headlining tour.
The rock band will be on the road in North America and Europe for the better part of this spring and summer, beginning May 14th at Mobile, Alabama’s Saenger Theatre. They’ll head across the pond for stops in cities like London and Antwerp before coming back stateside, completing the jaunt with a two-night stint at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25th and 26th.
MMJ are also slated to make festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara; Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Porto, and Madrid; Bonnaroo in Tennessee; Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Peach Music Festival; and FloydFest in Virginia. What’s more, they’re also set to support Fleet Foxes for three shows total, at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. See all My Morning Jacket’s 2023 tour dates below.
Pre-sale for tickets begins next Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local (use code OPENER), and then all remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local; grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Last fall, MMJ shared the live album MMJ LIVE VOL. 2: CHICAGO 2021 following 2021’s MMJ Live 2015. Their self-titled album also arrived in 2021.
My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
05/15 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
05/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
06/06 – Utrecht, NE @ TivoliVredenburg
06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06/16 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/24 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
06/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/30 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
07/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
08/15 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
08/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †
08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre †
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl †
08/22 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/23 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
† = w/ Fleet Foxes