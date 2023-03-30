Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

My Morning Jacket Announce Bonnaroo 2004 Live Album

It's the third installment of the band's ongoing "MMJ Live" vinyl series

Advertisement
My Morning Jacket, photo by Austin Nelson
March 30, 2023 | 3:16pm ET

    My Morning Jacket has announced a new live album, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), which will drop on Friday, June 9th via ATO Records. Along with the announcement, they unveiled the live single rendition of “One Big Holiday.”

    MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) is the third installment in the band’s ongoing MMJ Live vinyl series, and captures a performance from 2004 that has earned a place in the annals of alternative rock history. Storm clouds rolled in as the band stepped onto the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and the rain came down as they delivered an energetic set that included “Golden,” “Mahgeetah,” and more.

    “It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot ‘n’ sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol ‘Roo… but WOW, it’s been nearly 20 years!” frontman Jim James wrote in a statement. “We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 12-song album will be released in 2xLP format featuring clear vinyl. Members of My Morning Jacket’s “One Big Family” fan club will get exclusive access to preorder a limited edition digital deluxe version, which will include a digital collectible album with cover art and photos, high-quality audio files, and early access to upcoming exclusive content. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

    My Morning Jacket is also hitting the road this year with a world tour, and will even make a stop at Bonnaroo 2023. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) Artwork:

    My Morning Jacket Bonnaroo 2004 MMJ Live Vol. 3 live album alternative rock

    MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) Tracklist:
    Side 1
    01. Mahgeetah
    02. One Big Holiday
    03. Golden

    Advertisement

    Side 2
    01. It Beats for You
    02. Lowdown
    03. The Way That He Sings
    04. Is the One That Is Real

    Side 3
    01. Dancefloors
    02. Phone Went West
    03. Cobra

    Side 4
    01. At Dawn
    02. Steam Engine

Latest Stories

Paris Texas PANIC new song video

Paris Texas Set Off "PANIC!!!" with New Single: Stream

March 30, 2023

puscifer trent reznor remix

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Re-Imagine Puscifer's "Apocalyptical": Stream

March 30, 2023

metallica 72 seasons stream

Metallica Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album 72 Seasons: Stream

March 30, 2023

be your own pet hand grenade comeback single stream

Be Your Own Pet Release "Hand Grenade," First Song in 15 Years: Stream

March 30, 2023

cattle decapitation scourge of the offspring

Cattle Decapitation Share New Song "Scourge of the Offspring": Stream

March 29, 2023

tyler the creator sorry not sorry new single music video call me if you get lost deluxe edition hip hop rap music news stream

Tyler, the Creator Confronts His Past on New Single "SORRY NOT SORRY": Stream

March 29, 2023

Jason Isbell Middle of the Morning 400 Unit new song stream Weathervanes

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Unravel on New Song "Middle of the Morning": Stream

March 29, 2023

portrayal of guilt devil music

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album Devil Music, Unveil Short Film: Stream

March 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

My Morning Jacket Announce Bonnaroo 2004 Live Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter