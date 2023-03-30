My Morning Jacket Announce Bonnaroo 2004 Live Album

My Morning Jacket has announced a new live album, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), which will drop on Friday, June 9th via ATO Records. Along with the announcement, they unveiled the live single rendition of “One Big Holiday.”

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) is the third installment in the band’s ongoing MMJ Live vinyl series, and captures a performance from 2004 that has earned a place in the annals of alternative rock history. Storm clouds rolled in as the band stepped onto the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and the rain came down as they delivered an energetic set that included “Golden,” “Mahgeetah,” and more.

“It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot ‘n’ sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol ‘Roo… but WOW, it’s been nearly 20 years!” frontman Jim James wrote in a statement. “We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!”

The 12-song album will be released in 2xLP format featuring clear vinyl. Members of My Morning Jacket’s “One Big Family” fan club will get exclusive access to preorder a limited edition digital deluxe version, which will include a digital collectible album with cover art and photos, high-quality audio files, and early access to upcoming exclusive content. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

My Morning Jacket is also hitting the road this year with a world tour, and will even make a stop at Bonnaroo 2023. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) Artwork:

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) Tracklist:

Side 1

01. Mahgeetah

02. One Big Holiday

03. Golden

Side 2

01. It Beats for You

02. Lowdown

03. The Way That He Sings

04. Is the One That Is Real

Side 3

01. Dancefloors

02. Phone Went West

03. Cobra

Side 4

01. At Dawn

02. Steam Engine