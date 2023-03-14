Nandi Bushell continues to impress with her latest cover rendition of New Orleans Rhythm Kings’ “Tin Roof Blues.”

In the video shared via Bushell’s socials, the young British multi-instrumentalist delivers strictly saxophone-based performance of the leisurely, loose number. Though the typically exuberant performer fit the tone by mostly containing her excitement aside from a few knowing head nods between bars, she also busted out a seamless solo that she boasted in the caption as “all me.”

“It’s almost been 2 years since I got my #yamaha #saxophone,” she shared with the video. “I was inspired by watching Lisa on @thesimpsons. I #LOVE it. It’s helped me learn about #jazz and #blues opening my mind to lots of new #music.” Ah, if only Bleeding Gums Murphy could see this today. Watch the cover below.

Nandi Bushell’s cover of “Tin Roof Blues” isn’t the first time she has attempted a jazz cover for her popular music covers series. Previously, she’s shown off her saxophone chops on a multi-track solo rendition of John Coltrane’s “Mr. P.C.” and more recently on a drum take of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.” In December, she showcased her sax skills further with a composite cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke.”

Revisit our Origins interview with Bushell for her original tune, “The Shadows.” Prior to that, the accomplished musician was named our 2021 Rookie of the Year at only 11 years old.