Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna on Godzilla Movies, Aaron Dessner, and Freezing Her Buns on a Glacier

The singer-songwriter takes us inside her debut solo album, How to Start a Garden

Kyle Meredith with Nanna, photo courtesy of Republic Records
Consequence Staff
March 1, 2023 | 11:39am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Of Monsters and Men co-founder Nanna joins Kyle Meredith to reveal the story behind her debut solo album, How to Start a Garden.

    The singer explores working with The National’s Aaron Dessner as a producer, being inspired by old Godzilla movies, and being a hermit kid who loved poetry. She also tells us about releasing a song in her native Icelandic language for the first time and breaking into a national park to shoot the album cover on a glacier.

    Listen to Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna talk about How to Start a Garden and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then do yourself (and us!) a favor and like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

