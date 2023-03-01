Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Of Monsters and Men co-founder Nanna joins Kyle Meredith to reveal the story behind her debut solo album, How to Start a Garden.

Advertisement

Related Video

The singer explores working with The National’s Aaron Dessner as a producer, being inspired by old Godzilla movies, and being a hermit kid who loved poetry. She also tells us about releasing a song in her native Icelandic language for the first time and breaking into a national park to shoot the album cover on a glacier.

Listen to Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna talk about How to Start a Garden and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then do yourself (and us!) a favor and like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.