Nation of Language Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share “Sole Obsession”: Stream

Nation of Language are entering a new era that begins with a 2023 tour and a new single, “Sole Obsession.”

In addition to appearances at Primavera Sound, Outside Lands, and Day In Day Out, the Brooklyn band has a slew of new North American headlining dates that begin in August. The run starts August 12th in Portland and includes stops in Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Austin, and Nashville before wrapping up in Toronto on December 2nd. Gustaf, Reggie Watts, and Miss Grit provide support at select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets to Nation of Language’s 2023 tour go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a pre-sale begins Thursday, March 9th at the same time (use code OPENER). Alternatively, fans can get tickets via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

As for “Sole Obsession,” Nation of Language’s latest song is all about infatuation. Singer Ian Devaney and keyboardist Aiden Noell explained the origins of the song in a statement, even teasing the band’s next album.

“In simplest terms, ‘Sole Obsession’ is one about knowing when, or if, to give in or give up. Particularly, when to untie the knots we tie ourselves into when an infatuation sets in,” the artists said. “So many of us have experienced an addictive feeling that constricts us further and further until, hopefully, there’s a moment of clarity that allows one to free themself from that particular compulsion. The title of our next album, Strange Disciple, is a lyric from ‘Sole Obsession’ which references a character of such a nature; one who finds themself an adherent to a subject that is probably not worth the devotion.” Listen to the track below.

Nation of Language’s last album was 2021’s A Way Forward. Revisit our interview with the band from that era here.

Nation of Language 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

05/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

05/19 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

06/02 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Barcelona

06/06 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera In The City

06/09 — Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/11 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/14 — London, UK @ KOKO

08/11-08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out

08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre #

10/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop #

10/16 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #

10/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room @ Colectivo #

10/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall #

10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar #

10/22 — Denver, CO @ Gothic #

10/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

10/29 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern#

10/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/02 — Austin, TX – Scoot Inn#

11/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTX #

11/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs #

11/07 — Nashville, TN – Basement East #

11/08 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle #

11/09 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/30 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

12/01 — Montreal, QC @ Studio TD #

12/02 — Toronto, ON – Phoenix #

^ = w/ Gustaf

* = w/ Reggie Watts

# = w/ Miss Grit