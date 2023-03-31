Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Neil Diamond Says He Just Accepted Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis in “Last Few Weeks”

"A calm has moved [into] the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet"

Advertisement
neil diamond parkinson's disease diagnosis cbs sunday morning comments
Neil Diamond (CBS)
Follow
March 31, 2023 | 2:38pm ET

    Neil Diamond has revealed it took him five years to accept being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

    “I’m still [coming to terms]. And I don’t like it,” Diamond told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Anthony Mason in an interview airing in full on Sunday, April 2nd. “But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, okay, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am.”

    When asked when he came to the realization, Diamond said, “I think this has just been in the last few weeks.” The 82-year-old continued, “Somehow, a calm has moved [into] the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the interview, Diamond spoke about his life being adapted for the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, in which Will Swenson plays the legendary singer. Diamond explained his biggest fear was “being found out.” He added, “We all have a facade, and the truth be known to all of ’em, I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”

    Diamond retired from the road in 2018 in the midst of a 50th anniversary tour due to his doctor’s orders. However, he does make sporadic appearances to sing his signature hit “Sweet Caroline” on Broadway or at Fenway Park.

    A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is currently playing at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre. Look for deals at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

100 gecs system of a down toxicity remix electronic pop hyperpop nu metal rock music news listen watch

100 gecs Remix System of a Down's "Toxicity": Stream

March 31, 2023

Scott Weiland 12 Bar Blues reissue

Deluxe Reissue of Scott Weiland's 12 Bar Blues Announced, "Barbarella" Demo Released: Stream

March 31, 2023

Robert Smith of The Cure

Robert Smith Says The Cure Have Canceled 7,000 Scalped Tickets to Their Upcoming Tour

March 31, 2023

metallica song of the week 72 seasons

Song of the Week: Metallica Turn Up the Heat on "72 Seasons"

March 31, 2023

Scott Ian Family jam

Anthrax's Scott Ian Covers Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin with Wife Pearl and Son Revel: Watch

March 31, 2023

zombie juice dizzy new song stream love without conditions

Zombie Juice Will Leave You "Dizzy" on New Single with The Underachievers: Stream

March 31, 2023

Fred Durst new look Limp Bizkit show

Fred Durst Switches Up His Look Again at Limp Bizkit's First Show of 2023

March 31, 2023

Judy Collins spellbound podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Judy Collins on Performing Wildflowers, Staring Down Mitch McConnell, and Her Next LP

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Diamond Says He Just Accepted Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis in "Last Few Weeks"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter