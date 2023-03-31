Neil Diamond Says He Just Accepted Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis in “Last Few Weeks”

Neil Diamond has revealed it took him five years to accept being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I’m still [coming to terms]. And I don’t like it,” Diamond told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Anthony Mason in an interview airing in full on Sunday, April 2nd. “But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, okay, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am.”

When asked when he came to the realization, Diamond said, “I think this has just been in the last few weeks.” The 82-year-old continued, “Somehow, a calm has moved [into] the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I’m gone.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Diamond spoke about his life being adapted for the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, in which Will Swenson plays the legendary singer. Diamond explained his biggest fear was “being found out.” He added, “We all have a facade, and the truth be known to all of ’em, I’m not some big star. I’m just me.”

Diamond retired from the road in 2018 in the midst of a 50th anniversary tour due to his doctor’s orders. However, he does make sporadic appearances to sing his signature hit “Sweet Caroline” on Broadway or at Fenway Park.

