Arrested Development to Remain on Netflix Through 2026

"The Bluths aren't going anywhere"

Lucille in Arrested Development
Arrested Development (photo via Netflix)
March 26, 2023 | 5:33pm ET

    Netflix has backed up the Bluth’s stair car with news that Arrested Development will not be leaving the streaming service, despite a previous announcement to the contrary. Instead, the streamer confirmed that “The Bluths aren’t going anywhere.”

    According to Vulture, a last-minute agreement to keep the comedy series on Netflix was reached between the streaming platform and Disney’s 20th Television division, which controls its underlying rights. What’s on Netflix reports the show’s five-season run will remain intact on the service until March 2026.

    The new licensing deal also stipulates that Hulu relinquish its current access to the first three seasons later this year, putting Netflix in a position to become the exclusive streaming host for Arrested Development. The long-time loophole for non-Netflix users to watch the Mitchell Hurwitz series will apparently close on October 1st.

    Related Video

    Arrested Development premiered on Fox in 2003 and featured an all-star ensemble led by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale, David Cross, Michael Cera, and Alia Shawkat. It broadcast for three seasons before it was canceled in 2006. Netflix revived the show as an Original series for a disjointed fourth season in 2013 and renewed it for a similarly disappointing Season 5, which aired over two installments in 2018 and 2019.

    Despite the show’s renewed booking on Netflix, its future seems quite vacant. The final season debuted amidst a sexual assault scandal centered on Tambor, and in 2021, the show lost its sharp-tongued matriarch when Walter passed away.

