Nick Cave has announced a rare North American solo tour, with accompaniment from Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass.

Cave’s solo tour begins in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and features shows at Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center, and New York’s Kings and Beacon Theatres before wrapping up with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre on October 27th and 28th. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

Pre-sale tickets to Cave’s 2023 North American tour go on sale Monday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (register here), while general on-sale begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Nick Cave continues to make headlines by being outspoken about his beliefs. In recent months, the artist has admitted that he still loves Kanye West’s music despite his antisemitism, denounced AI-generated music, called Charles Bukowski the “Bukkake of bad poetry,” and opened up about the loss of his son. On the musical front, he and Warren Ellis last composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, and he’s announced his hope to release a new Bad Seeds album in 2023.

Nick Cave 2023 Tour Dates:

09/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

09/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre