Nick Cave Announces North American Solo Tour

Radiohead's Colin Greenwood will provide accompaniment on bass

Nick Cave, photo by Joel Ryan
March 23, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    Nick Cave has announced a rare North American solo tour, with accompaniment from Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass.

    Cave’s solo tour begins in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and features shows at Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center, and New York’s Kings and Beacon Theatres before wrapping up with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre on October 27th and 28th. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

    Pre-sale tickets to Cave’s 2023 North American tour go on sale Monday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (register here), while general on-sale begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Nick Cave continues to make headlines by being outspoken about his beliefs. In recent months, the artist has admitted that he still loves Kanye West’s music despite his antisemitism, denounced AI-generated music, called Charles Bukowski the “Bukkake of bad poetry,” and opened up about the loss of his son. On the musical front, he and Warren Ellis last composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, and he’s announced his hope to release a new Bad Seeds album in 2023.

    Nick Cave 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    09/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
    09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
    09/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
    09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
    10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
    10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
    10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

