Nick Cave has announced a rare North American solo tour, with accompaniment from Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood on bass.
Cave’s solo tour begins in Asheville, North Carolina on September 19th and features shows at Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre, Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center, and New York’s Kings and Beacon Theatres before wrapping up with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre on October 27th and 28th. Check out his full tour itinerary below.
Pre-sale tickets to Cave’s 2023 North American tour go on sale Monday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (register here), while general on-sale begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Nick Cave continues to make headlines by being outspoken about his beliefs. In recent months, the artist has admitted that he still loves Kanye West’s music despite his antisemitism, denounced AI-generated music, called Charles Bukowski the “Bukkake of bad poetry,” and opened up about the loss of his son. On the musical front, he and Warren Ellis last composed the soundtrack for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, and he’s announced his hope to release a new Bad Seeds album in 2023.
Nick Cave 2023 Tour Dates:
09/19 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/21 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/23 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
09/27 — Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater
09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/10 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/12 — Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10/14 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody
10/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre