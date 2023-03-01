Menu
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Reissue

In celebration of the movie's 15th anniversary

nick norah infinite playlist soundtrack vinyl reissue
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (Columbia Pictures)
March 1, 2023 | 4:21pm ET

    Get ready to revisit the New York indie music scene circa 2008, because the soundtrack for Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist is receiving its first-ever vinyl reissue. Celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, it will be out on April 7th via Real Gone Music.

    Pressed on yellow vinyl to match the color of Michael Cera’s Yugo in the film, the 2xLP release will be housed in a “scrapbook” gatefold jacket featuring production stills from Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    In case you forgot, the soundtrack is stacked with songs from indie mainstays like Vampire Weekend, Devendra Banhart, We Are Scientists, Band of Horses, and Richard Hawley, as well as Big Star’s Chris Bell and Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO.

    Related Video

    Directed by Peter Sollett from a screenplay by Lorene Scafaria, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist starred Cera as Nick and Kat Dennings as Norah, who meet at the Lower East Side venue Arlene’s Grocery. After Norah asks Nick to temporarily pretend to be her boyfriend, the pair go in search of a secret show where their favorite band Where’s Fluffy? is performing.

    Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Artwork:

    nick norah infinite playlist soundtrack artwork

    Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Speed of Sound – Chris Bell
    02. Lover – Devendra Banhart
    03. Middle Management – Bishop Allen
    04. Ottoman – Vampire Weekend

    Side B
    01. Riot Radio – The Dead 60s
    02. Fever – Takka Takka
    03. Xavia – The Submarines
    04. After Hours – We Are Scientists

    Side C
    01. Our Swords – Band of Horses
    02. Silvery Sleds – Army Navy
    03. Baby, You’re My Light – Richard Hawley
    04. Very Loud – Shout Out Louds

    Side D
    01. How to Say Goodbye – Paul Tiernan
    02. Last Words – The Real Tuesday Weld
    03. Nick & Norah’s Theme –  Mark Mothersbaugh

