Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Reissue

Get ready to revisit the New York indie music scene circa 2008, because the soundtrack for Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist is receiving its first-ever vinyl reissue. Celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, it will be out on April 7th via Real Gone Music.

Pressed on yellow vinyl to match the color of Michael Cera’s Yugo in the film, the 2xLP release will be housed in a “scrapbook” gatefold jacket featuring production stills from Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Pre-orders are ongoing.

In case you forgot, the soundtrack is stacked with songs from indie mainstays like Vampire Weekend, Devendra Banhart, We Are Scientists, Band of Horses, and Richard Hawley, as well as Big Star’s Chris Bell and Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO.

Directed by Peter Sollett from a screenplay by Lorene Scafaria, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist starred Cera as Nick and Kat Dennings as Norah, who meet at the Lower East Side venue Arlene’s Grocery. After Norah asks Nick to temporarily pretend to be her boyfriend, the pair go in search of a secret show where their favorite band Where’s Fluffy? is performing.

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Artwork:

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Speed of Sound – Chris Bell

02. Lover – Devendra Banhart

03. Middle Management – Bishop Allen

04. Ottoman – Vampire Weekend

Side B

01. Riot Radio – The Dead 60s

02. Fever – Takka Takka

03. Xavia – The Submarines

04. After Hours – We Are Scientists

Side C

01. Our Swords – Band of Horses

02. Silvery Sleds – Army Navy

03. Baby, You’re My Light – Richard Hawley

04. Very Loud – Shout Out Louds

Side D

01. How to Say Goodbye – Paul Tiernan

02. Last Words – The Real Tuesday Weld

03. Nick & Norah’s Theme – Mark Mothersbaugh