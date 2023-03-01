Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Receiving First-Ever Vinyl Reissue

Get ready to revisit the New York indie music scene circa 2008, because the soundtrack for Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist is receiving its first-ever vinyl reissue. Celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, it will be out on April 7th via Real Gone Music.
Pressed on yellow vinyl to match the color of Michael Cera’s Yugo in the film, the 2xLP release will be housed in a “scrapbook” gatefold jacket featuring production stills from Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist. Pre-orders are ongoing.
In case you forgot, the soundtrack is stacked with songs from indie mainstays like Vampire Weekend, Devendra Banhart, We Are Scientists, Band of Horses, and Richard Hawley, as well as Big Star’s Chris Bell and Mark Mothersbaugh of DEVO.
Directed by Peter Sollett from a screenplay by Lorene Scafaria, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist starred Cera as Nick and Kat Dennings as Norah, who meet at the Lower East Side venue Arlene’s Grocery. After Norah asks Nick to temporarily pretend to be her boyfriend, the pair go in search of a secret show where their favorite band Where’s Fluffy? is performing.
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Artwork:
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Speed of Sound – Chris Bell
02. Lover – Devendra Banhart
03. Middle Management – Bishop Allen
04. Ottoman – Vampire Weekend
Side B
01. Riot Radio – The Dead 60s
02. Fever – Takka Takka
03. Xavia – The Submarines
04. After Hours – We Are Scientists
Side C
01. Our Swords – Band of Horses
02. Silvery Sleds – Army Navy
03. Baby, You’re My Light – Richard Hawley
04. Very Loud – Shout Out Louds
Side D
01. How to Say Goodbye – Paul Tiernan
02. Last Words – The Real Tuesday Weld
03. Nick & Norah’s Theme – Mark Mothersbaugh