Nickelback Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Ryan Reynolds and Connor McDavid: Watch

The band also performed a medley of their hits during the Juno Awards ceremony

Nickelback Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Nickelback, via the Juno Awards
March 14, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Nickelback have been the subject of many jokes over the years, but on Monday night (March 13th) the band got the last laugh when they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the annual Juno Awards.

    The honor came ahead of Nickelback’s recently announced 2023 North American tour, which kicks off June 12th in Quebec City and runs through an August 8th show in Belmont Park, New York, with tickets available here.

    During the ceremony in Edmonton, actor Ryan Reynolds appeared via video to help induct the band, first quipping, “There are millions of reasons to be a proud Canadian, and tonight the Junos and Canada are coming together to celebrate one of them: homegrown talent from right here in Alberta, Joni Mitchell.”

    Related Video

    The Deadpool star then looked off camera quizzically, and continued, “What? Nickelback? Oh, I love Nickelback. Wasn’t Joni Mitchell in Nickelback?”

    He then proceeded to introduce a video montage of Nickelback’s career. That was followed by another video tribute from singer Michael Bublé, before the broadcast returned to the live ceremony, where Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid had the honor of properly introducing the band in person.

    Nickelback — frontman Chad Kroeger, bassist Mike Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, and drummer Daniel Adair — were joined by their former drummer Ryan Vikedal, as they made their way up to accept the honor.

    “How badass is it to be in Edmonton and have the best hockey player in the world right now give that award to us,” began frontman Chad Kroeger, who went on to talk about the band’s humble beginnings in the small town of Hanna, Alberta.

    Nickelback
    Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

    Later, Nickelback took the stage again to perform a medley of their hits, including “Rockstar,” “How You Remind Me” and “Animals.”

    Watch the speech and the performance in the video clips below, and pick up tickets to Nickelback’s upcoming tour dates here.

