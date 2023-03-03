Menu
It Sure Sounds Like Nicki Minaj Is Dissing Megan Thee Stallion on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”: Stream

"That .40 cal a make 'em dance like a go-go"

Nicki Minaj Megan Thee Stallion diss Red Ruby Da Sleeze new song stream
Nicki Minaj (photo by Alex “Grizz” Loucas) and Megan Thee Stallion (photo by Jen Vesp)
March 3, 2023 | 11:07am ET

    Nicki Minaj is back with her first new song of 2023, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which seems to take a number of jabs at her one-time collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

    Rapping over a flip of Lumidee’s 2003 dancehall hit, “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” Nicki spits, “700 on ’em horses when we fixin’ to leave/ But I don’t fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves.” While those lyrics could be a coincidence, the Queens MC later raps, “Dorito bitches mad that they not chose.” Last year, Megan created a branded track called “Flamin’ Hottie” for a Super Bowl Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos commercial.

    In the most eye-raising line, Nicki raps, “That .40 cal a make ’em dance like a go-go,” which could be a reference to Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot while shouting, “Dance, bitch, dance!”

    Back in 2019, Nicki hopped on Megan’s hit “Hot Girl Summer,” but there’s been speculation that their relationship has gone cold since then. The following year, Megan teamed up with Nicki’s archnemesis Cardi B for the controversial “WAP,” and their respective fanbases have pointed out possible subliminals in songs since then.

    “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” marks Nicki’s first proper solo release since last August’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her latest No. 1 hit. As for Megan, she was also on the receiving end of an apparent Drake diss over the Tory Lanez shooting just last November (Lanez has since been found guilty). In response, she tore into rappers who “dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

