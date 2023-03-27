Menu
Nicolas Cage Stayed in Character as Dracula on Renfield Set

"Whatever scene we did, he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting," director Chris McKay said

nicolas cage dracula
Renfield (Universal Pictures)
March 27, 2023 | 7:40pm ET

    Nicolas Cage is a self-described goth who already played a vampire back in 1989, so it’s easy to believe that he’d completely lose himself in the character of Dracula. According to Renfield director Chris McKay, the actor would stay in character between takes while filming the upcoming horror comedy, so much so that it was like McKay was talking to the vampire himself.

    “Whatever scene we did, he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting,” McKay told Insider. “So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing.”

    Method acting has lost its charm in certain Hollywood circles over the years, but the director said Cage wouldn’t even drop his facade during “real conversations” the two needed to have about the film. Still, McKay gave the actor the benefit of the doubt. “You also have to remember, he’s covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume, so it’s a different thing,” the filmmaker said. “Sometimes he couldn’t even bend his body very much because he’s got a whole body appliance on. So he’s Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”

    Renfield opens in theaters April 14th and stars Nicholas Hoult as Dracula’s servant, as he attempts to free himself from the vampire’s reign. Next up, Cage will appear in the A24 comedy Dream Scenario.

