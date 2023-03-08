Nikki Sixx Wants Mötley Crüe to Stay Active Until at Least 2031: “This Isn’t a Final Tour”

Mötley Crüe will turn 50 in 2031, and founding bassist Nikki Sixx hopes the band keeps going until it reaches that milestone.

Sixx told Brazil’s A Rádio Rock (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) that he hopes the band will remain active until its 50th anniversary in 2031. With original guitarist Mick Mars — the eldest member of the band at 71 — having been replaced by John 5 in the touring lineup, Sixx and company sound like they’re primed to keep touring far beyond their upcoming summer outing with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper.

Sixx cited heart-to-heart conversations between himself and his bandmates during their Mexico getaway for Tommy Lee’s 60th birthday last October.

“It was just hanging out, walking on the beach,” Sixx said. “And we had some sweet conversations. Me and Tommy and Vince [Neil] had this conversation. I said, I go,’What are you guys doing for the next eight years?’ And everybody’s laughing: ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Why don’t we just keep going? Let’s just take it to 50 [years since the band’s inception, which will be in 2031].'”

“So, this isn’t a final tour,” Sixx said of the group’s ongoing outing with Def Leppard. “What does that look like? I have no idea. I’m just telling you, you have the band saying, ‘We’re having a blast. Why stop?'”

Strong words from the band that infamously signed a “cessation of touring” contract following their 2014/2015 “farewell” tour. As for whether there’s new music on the way, Sixx sounded optimistic.

“As far as new music — I think new music always comes when the band is getting along,” he said. “We get along so great right now. We’ve been having the best time. We spend time together. We go out to dinner.”

Watch the full interview with Sixx below.