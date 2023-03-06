Guitarist Nita Strauss Is Back in Alice Cooper’s Band

Guitarist Nita Strauss has rejoined Alice Cooper’s band and will be a part of the touring lineup for the group’s 2023 dates (get tickets here).

Strauss had stepped away last year for a stint in Demi Lovato’s live band. Now, Cooper has announced that his band will welcome back Strauss for this year’s tour dates.

“She’s back!” commented Alice Cooper in a press release. “Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I’m thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she’ll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It’s going to be great to have her back.”

Added Strauss: “From the studio to the stage, it’s always an immense honor to make music with Alice Cooper!! I’m very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I’ll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!”

In a tweet, Strauss also mentioned that she intends to return to Demi Lovato’s band once the pop star hits the road again. She even hinted that Lovato is collaborating with Cooper: “Demi has been keeping very busy (in fact I saw some studio pictures with Alice himself, how cool is that!) and when the time comes I will be beyond excited to join her and the band on stage again!”

Alice Cooper and company are set to hit the road for the “Too Close for Comfort Tour” this spring. Dates kick off April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In the summer, Cooper will support a brief run of shows co-headlined by Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, and then he’ll embark on his own co-headlining North American run with Rob Zombie, featuring support form Ministry and Filter. Get tickets to Alice Cooper’s forthcoming concerts here.