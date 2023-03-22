Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single “Winner Takes All” Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

The guitarist recently rejoined the shock rocker's touring band

Advertisement
Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song
Nita Strauss (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR) and Alice Cooper (photo by Rob Fenn)
March 22, 2023 | 9:48am ET

    After recently rejoining Alice Cooper’s band, guitarist Nita Strauss has unveiled a new single, “Winner Takes All,” featuring the legendary shock rocker himself.

    The track features Strauss’ virtuoso guitar playing alongside Cooper’s trademark vocals, with an anthemic chorus. It follows Strauss previous singles “The Wolf You Feed” (featuring Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz) and “Dead Inside” (featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman). All three songs are expected to be included on her as-yet-untitled upcoming album.

    “When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper,” Strauss said of “Winner Takes All.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    She continued, “I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice’s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice’s music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”

    nita strauss back in alice cooper band
     Editor's Pick
    Guitarist Nita Strauss Is Back in Alice Cooper’s Band

    As mentioned, Strauss is back in Alice Cooper’s band after stepping away last year to play with pop star Demi Lovato. The guitarist will be on board for the rock icon’s extensive 2023 tour dates, which includes a spring headlining tour, a run of summer shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, and a co-headlining jaunt with Rob Zombie. Tickets to Cooper’s upcoming concerts are available here.

    Take a listen to Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper on “Winner Takes All” below.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream

Björk Transforms Shygirl's "Woe" with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

March 21, 2023

black country new road live at bush hall new album 2023 stream

Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

March 21, 2023

bully lucky for you days move slow indie rock new album single listen tour dates

Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

March 21, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA SCARING THE HOES new single video stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Are "SCARING THE HOES" on New Single: Stream

March 21, 2023

Geese 3D Country new album artwork tracklist release date song video

Geese Announce New Album 3D Country, Share Title Track: Stream

March 21, 2023

dazy otherbody ep stream indie rock pop music news listen

Dazy Surprise-Releases New EP OTHERBODY: Stream

March 20, 2023

the japanese house boyhood

The Japanese House Revisits "Boyhood" on New Single: Stream

March 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter