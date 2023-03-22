After recently rejoining Alice Cooper’s band, guitarist Nita Strauss has unveiled a new single, “Winner Takes All,” featuring the legendary shock rocker himself.

The track features Strauss’ virtuoso guitar playing alongside Cooper’s trademark vocals, with an anthemic chorus. It follows Strauss previous singles “The Wolf You Feed” (featuring Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz) and “Dead Inside” (featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman). All three songs are expected to be included on her as-yet-untitled upcoming album.

“When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper,” Strauss said of “Winner Takes All.”

She continued, “I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice’s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice’s music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”

As mentioned, Strauss is back in Alice Cooper’s band after stepping away last year to play with pop star Demi Lovato. The guitarist will be on board for the rock icon’s extensive 2023 tour dates, which includes a spring headlining tour, a run of summer shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, and a co-headlining jaunt with Rob Zombie. Tickets to Cooper’s upcoming concerts are available here.

Take a listen to Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper on “Winner Takes All” below.