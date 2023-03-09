Menu
Jennifer Lawrence Tries and (Fails) to Deflower a 19-Year-Old in No Hard Feelings Trailer: Watch

Out in theaters on June 23rd

No Hard Feelings Trailer Jennifer Lawrence
No Hard Feelings (Sony Pictures)
March 9, 2023 | 11:53am ET

    Jennifer Lawrence stars in the decidedly R-rated trailer for No Hard Feelings as a down-on-her-luck woman on the brink of losing her childhood home. Desperate for a lifeline, she answers an ad from two helicopter parents who want their 19-year-old son to come out of his shell before he sets off for college.

    Taking some inspiration from Risky Business, Lawrence’s character Maddie must “date” Andrew Barth Feldman’s Percy, but seducing a teenager proves to be a much more difficult task than she envisioned. When skinny dipping and Long Island ice teas don’t work, she actually tries kidnapping him, which results in nothing but a face full of pepper spray. At one point, Percy even accidentally punches her in the throat.

    Gene Stupnitsky (Bad Teacher and Good Boys) directed No Hard Feelings from a script co-written with John Phillips. Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti star as Percy’s parents, with Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Scott MacArthur, and more appearing in the film.

    Lawrence is coming off the acclaimed A24 drama Causeway alongside Brian Tyree Henry and a co-starring role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up. In November, the actor revealed that she backed out of the Adam McKay-directed Elizabeth Holmes movie, Bad Blood, after watching Amanda Seyfried’s Emmy-winning portrayal of Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.

    No Hard Feelings is out in theaters on June 23rd.

