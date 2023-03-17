Menu
Noah Jupe on The Magician’s Elephant, Dreamin’ Wild, and Listening to Fred Again..

The Quiet Place actor reveals the magic in the new Netflix animated film, which also stars Mandy Patinkin and Natasia Demetriou

Consequence Staff
March 17, 2023 | 12:25pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Noah Jupe joins Kyle Meredith to talk about The Magician’s Elephant, a new Netflix animated film based on the Kate DiCamillo book of the same name.

    The Quiet Place actor tells us about the hope and magic that attracted him to the script, what it was like to be a voice actor for the first time, and the incredible cast that also includes Mandy Patinkin and Natasia Demetriou.

    Jupe also discusses starring in Dreamin’ Wild with Zooey Deschanel and Casey Affleck, listening to Fred Again.., making the transition from child actor, and dropping into Paris Fashion Week.

    Listen to Noah Jupe chat about The Magician’s Elephant in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

