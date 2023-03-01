Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Noah Kahan on Mental Health and Allowing Himself to Be Honest: The What Podcast

The songwriter also previews his upcoming appearance at Bonnaroo 2023

Advertisement
noah kahan bonnaroo the what podcast interview
Noah Kahan, photo by Patrick McCormack
Consequence Staff
March 1, 2023 | 12:56pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    In this very special episode of The What Podcast, hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco chat with songwriter Noah Kahan about Bonnaroo, but also how mental health influences his art.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kahan also touches on putting Vermont and New England into his songs, the music of Paul Simon and Cat Stevens, and how deeply personal art can universally translate. Of course, The What Podcast crew also asks for any sneak peeks into Kahan’s upcoming Bonnarroo 2023 performance. (Grab tickets to the festival here!)

    Prior to the interview, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco also spend some time breaking down the Grammys, giving their takes on this year’s awards.

    Listen above as Noah Kahan gets real about the importance of mental health and gets excited about playing Bonnaroo. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. Also, remember to like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Moon River 2023 lineup The What Podcast

Moon River 2023 Lineup First Impressions: The What Podcast

February 22, 2023

The Revivalists kid bonnaroo the what podcast interview

The Revivalists Preview Their Bonnaroo Appearance and Talk "Kid": The What Podcast

February 15, 2023

Sylvan Esso bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Sylvan Esso on Their Bonnaroo SuperJam That Never Happened: The What High Five Clip

February 8, 2023

Devon Gilfillian bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Devon Gilfillian's First Time Playing Bonnaroo: The What High Five Clip

January 27, 2023

The What Bonnaroo lineup 2023 deep dive podcast interview

Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast

January 18, 2023

bonnaroo 2023 lineup what impressions

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup First Impressions on The What Podcast

January 10, 2023

what podcast repeat repeat band interview

Catching Up with *repeat repeat About Their New Album, Everyone Stop: The What Podcast

January 5, 2023

what podcast high five clip booking agents pigeons playing ping pong

Booking Agents' Insights: The What Podcast High Five Clip

December 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noah Kahan on Mental Health and Allowing Himself to Be Honest: The What Podcast

Menu Shop Search Newsletter