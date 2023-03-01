Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

In this very special episode of The What Podcast, hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco chat with songwriter Noah Kahan about Bonnaroo, but also how mental health influences his art.

Kahan also touches on putting Vermont and New England into his songs, the music of Paul Simon and Cat Stevens, and how deeply personal art can universally translate. Of course, The What Podcast crew also asks for any sneak peeks into Kahan’s upcoming Bonnarroo 2023 performance. (Grab tickets to the festival here!)

Prior to the interview, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco also spend some time breaking down the Grammys, giving their takes on this year’s awards.

Listen above as Noah Kahan gets real about the importance of mental health and gets excited about playing Bonnaroo. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube.