Atlanta nu-metal band Silly Goose are known for playing peculiar spaces. Forget venues: You’d be more likely to find the rap rockers playing on the sidewalk outside the venue. One such stunt got them on the bill for the Inkcarceration Festival last year after they played a set in the parking lot.

For their latest unconventional venue, Silly Goose played a pop-up show inside of a Subway restaurant. “POV you are trying to order at Subway and this is happening,” reads the caption for the video on the band’s Instagram account.

Chaotic Limp Bizkit-style nu-metal blares through the shop as a customer patiently waits for his sandwich. Meanwhile, the Subway “sandwich artist” appears unfazed by the sheer decibels emanating from the band, nonchalantly placing toppings on the bread.

The Subway gig follows a couple of similar pop-up shows. In the past couple years, there’s been a punk show at a Denny’s, a hardcore show at a Sonic in New Jersey, and an ambitious and legally questionable guerrilla concert on a moving commuter train in San Francisco.

You could say that Silly Goose have made the idea their gimmick. The Atlanta band is literally touring the country, following bands such as Highly Suspect and Spiritbox and performing outside the venues immediately following the show.

Below you can watch Silly Goose shred inside a Subway sandwich shop and check out their Instagram tour post to see where they’ll be next.