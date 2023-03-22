Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nu-Metal Band Crushes Gig at Subway Sandwich Shop: Watch

Atlanta band Silly Goose are known for playing unconventional spaces

Advertisement
nu metal show in subway
Silly Goose in a Subway, via Instagram
March 22, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dez Fafara heart problems

Dez Fafara (DevilDriver, Coal Chamber) Unable to Tour Overseas Due to COVID-Related Heart Problems

March 22, 2023

off keep your mouth shut

OFF! Unveil Video for New Song "Keep Your Mouth Shut": Exclusive Premiere

March 22, 2023

Four Chord Fest 2023 lineup

2023 Four Chord Music Fest Lineup: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, The Gaslight Anthem, and More

March 22, 2023

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

March 22, 2023

Greg Puciato tour

Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

March 21, 2023

Subhumans 2023 US tour

UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

billie joe armstrong les paul junior signature model

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Gibson Unveil Les Paul Junior Signature Model Guitar

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nu-Metal Band Crushes Gig at Subway Sandwich Shop: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter