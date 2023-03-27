Menu
Odesza Announce 2023 Tour

Rotating cast of openers includes Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, and more

odesza 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets
Odesza, photo courtesy of artist
March 27, 2023 | 2:09pm ET

    Odesza have announced a 2023 tour with a rotating cast of openers including Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan.

    The North American trek kicks off on June 14th in Montreal and will make subsequent stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more before wrapping on October 19th in Mexico City. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Once again, Odesza will partner with environmental nonprofit REVERB to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour, as well as engage fans to take action for people and the planet.

    The duo are coming off last year’s The Last Goodbye and will make festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo in between the tour dates.

    Odesza 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
    06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
    06/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre %
    08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/11-13 – San Francisco @ Outside Lands
    08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #
    09/01 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater #
    09/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #
    09/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #
    09/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #
    09/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #
    09/12 – Bristol, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #
    09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
    09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #
    09/20 – Palms Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena #
    09/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #
    09/30 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
    10/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #
    10/06 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^
    10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center #
    10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center !
    10/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace #

    * = w/ Neil Frances and QRTR & Olan
    % = Bonobo (DJ set), Drama, and QRTR & Olan
    # = w/ Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
    ^ = w/ TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan
    ! = Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Olan

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

