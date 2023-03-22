Hardcore supergroup OFF! are premiering the video their new song “Keep Your Mouth Shut” right here at Heavy Consequence ahead of their upcoming FLSD EP arriving on Record Store Day (April 22nd).

OFF! are comprised of singer Keith Morris (Circle Jerks, ex-Black Flag), guitarist Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides), drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus), and bassist Autry Fulbright II (…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead).

The EP serves as a companion to the band’s acclaimed 2022 album, Free LSD. The eight-song release features four heavy outtakes — including “Keep Your Mouth Shut” — as well as the full, unabridged versions of the free jazz instrumental workouts found on Free LSD.

“Keep Your Mouth Shut” boasts a little bit of both worlds, opening with a spooky intro featuring glitchy noise and ominous voiceovers. That sequence is then followed by a blistering minute-and-a-half blast of hardcore punk. The contrast between each section of the song is mirrored in the accompanying Coats-directed music video, which pairs cryptic science fiction-esque footage with a live performance clip.

“Something that happens on our Free LSD recording is we direct our sights to different events and locations that we wouldn’t normally go near,” Morris tells Heavy Consequence. “The mantra was ‘Let’s get adventurous and be more colorful!’ The song, ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut,’ which didn’t make the album, takes us off the beaten path and has us in a mysterious place with various circumstances which the majority would avoid like an airborne disease.”

OFF! are set to support the new EP with a spring North American tour. Dates kick off April 28th in Phoenix, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Pick up the FLSD EP at your local record store on April 22nd, and stream “Keep Your Mouth Shut Below.”

FLSD EP Artwork:

FLSD EP Tracklist:

01. Keep Your Mouth Shut

02. Not Our Kind

03. Johnny Can’t Come Home

04. Wasted Satan

05. F (Full Version)

06. L (Full Version)

07. S (Full Version)

08. D (Full Version)