Operation Ivy’s Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong Form New Band

Former Operation Ivy bandmates Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong have reunited to form a new band called Bad Optix. For their debut single, they’ve shared a song called “Raid” through Armstrong’s Hellcat Records. Listen below.

The origins of Bad Optix trace back to March 2021, some 32 years after Operation Ivy’s breakup. After initially meeting up “purely with the intent to reconnect,” the duo soon found themselves working together on new music. To round out the lineup, Michaels and Armstrong recruited drummer Joey Castillo (Circle Jerks, The Bronx) and Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk).

“As soon as we started writing together, we found that we had the same collaborative energy that we had in the past, so it was natural and fun just to keep going,” Michaels said in a statement.

Last year, Michaels and Armstrong reunited at Los Angeles’ Musack Rock and Roll Carnival, where they performed Operation Ivy’s “Sound System.”

