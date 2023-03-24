Menu
Win a Pair of Tickets to Any of The Original Misfits' 2023 Summer Concerts

The horror-punk legends are playing shows in Florida, New Jersey, and Arizona

Misfits contest
Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein and Glenn Danzig, photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic
March 24, 2023 | 1:34pm ET

    The Original Misfits are scaring up shows in three US cities this summer, and Heavy Consequence is giving away a pair of tickets to each of them.

    As recently announced, the horror-punk legends — featuring classic members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, along with drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade — are set to hit the road for select gigs in June and July.

    The concerts take place June 24th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida (with Megadeth and Fear as support); July 8th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (with The Gaslight Anthem and Fear); and July 15th at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona (with AFI and Fear); with tickets available for purchase here.

    The Original Misfits have only played sporadically since the classic members first reunited in 2016, so this is a rare chance to catch the iconic punk band in concert. Heavy Consequence caught their show at Madison Square Garden a few years ago, and it absolutely blew us away.

    Misfits Summer Contest

    Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the three cities mentioned above. One winner will be chosen for each city. Note: Travel expenses are not included in this contest, so be sure to pick a venue near you or one that you are willing to travel to from your location.

    Of course, you can also buy tickets via Ticketmaster. All three shows are on sale now.

    Win Tickets to The Original Misfits' US Concerts

