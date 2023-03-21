Original Misfits Announce Summer 2023 US Shows

The Original Misfits have just announced three US shows for this summer, featuring various support from Megadeth, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI, and Fear.

The concerts will take place June 24th at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida (with Megadeth and Fear as support); July 8th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (with The Gaslight Anthem and Fear); and July 15th at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona (with AFI and Fear).

A band pre-sale starts Wednesday (March 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time using the code FIEND via Ticketmaster, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (March 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time with the code OPENER. General sales launch on Friday (March 24th).

The three shows mark the legendary horror-punk band’s first announced gigs of 2023. The band’s core members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein reunited in 2016, and have played sporadic concerts ever since. Drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade round out the touring lineup.

See the 2023 dates below, followed by the various tour posters and our video interview with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen talking about opening for the Original Misfits. Pick up tickets here.

The Original Misfits’ 2023 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center ^

07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

* w/ Megadeth and Fear

^ w/ The Gaslight Anthem and Fear

# w/ AFI and Fear