Where to Stream Every Oscar Best Picture Winner Since Wings

Did you just finish reading Consequence’s ranking of every Best Picture winner in Oscars history, and realize that there were a lot of movies on that list that you maybe hadn’t seen before? We get that — there are 95 past winners, after all, and unless you were born in the 1920s, most of them might predate your time on this earth.

Fortunately, thanks to VOD and streaming services, nearly all of these films are available to watch in the comfort of your own home, whether it be HBO Max leaning hard on its access to the Turner Classic Movies library or ad-supported Tubi hosting some black-and-white classics. This is one reason why winning the Best Picture Oscar matters: It secures a film’s lasting place in history, meaning that movie nerds for decades to come will look to preserve the winners for posterity. (The current restoration of inaugural winner Wings is especially lovely to behold, complete with sound design by legendary Star Wars effects artist Ben Burtt!)

Check out where to stream each winner below — we’ll endeavor to keep this list updated as time passes, and streaming services change.

Wings (1927)

Where to Stream: Tubi, Kanopy

Sunrise (1927)*

Where to Stream: Prime Video, Tubi

*Winner of the “Unique and Artistic Picture” prize at the inaugural Academy Awards

The Broadway Melody (1929)

Where to Stream: Available on VOD

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

Where to Stream: Available on VOD

Cimarron (1931)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Grand Hotel (1932)

Where to Stream: HBO Max

Cavalcade (1933)

Where to Stream: Available on VOD

It Happened One Night (1934)

Where to Stream: Tubi