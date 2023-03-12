Menu
Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the biggest night of the year (for movie fans)

oscars-2023-winners-jimmy-kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel, courtesy of ABC
March 12, 2023 | 7:00pm ET

    It’s Oscars night, at long last — and while Lady Gaga won’t be performing, Rihanna will be, as Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the annual celebration of film that might actually manage to reward some of the best films of 2023.

    Exactly one year and one day after its triumphant debut at SXSW, the wild multiversal romp Everything Everywhere All at Once is the nominations leader with 11 opportunities to win tonight. But winning Best Picture isn’t a sure thing at this point, thanks to the competition it faces from fellow nominees All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and maybe even Top Gun: Maverick.

    Meanwhile, much of the big drama lies in the acting races, where Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, and Austin Butler face off for Best Face Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh’s death feud for Lead Actress finally comes to a close. (That’s a joke — they seem friendly at least.) And could this be the night the Academy learns to “Naatu Naatu”? The Best Original Song category also remains a toss-up.

    Whether it’s a big night for hot dog fingers or devastating war epics, we’ll be watching. The Academy Awards will be announced starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

    Best Picture

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Avatar: The Way of Water
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Elvis
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    The Fabelmans
    TÁR
    Top Gun: Maverick
    Triangle of Sadness
    Women Talking

    Directing

    Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
    Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
    Todd Field, TÁR
    Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

    Actor in a Leading Role

    Austin Butler, Elvis
    Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brendan Fraser, The Whale
    Paul Mescal, Aftersun
    Bill Nighy, Living

    Actress in a Leading Role

    Cate Blanchett, TÁR
    Ana de Armas, Blonde
    Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
    Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
    Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Actor in a Supporting Role

    Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
    Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway
    Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
    Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
    Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Actress in a Supporting Role

    Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Hong Chau, The Whale
    Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
    Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

