Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

It’s Oscars night, at long last — and while Lady Gaga won’t be performing, Rihanna will be, as Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the annual celebration of film that might actually manage to reward some of the best films of 2023.
Exactly one year and one day after its triumphant debut at SXSW, the wild multiversal romp Everything Everywhere All at Once is the nominations leader with 11 opportunities to win tonight. But winning Best Picture isn’t a sure thing at this point, thanks to the competition it faces from fellow nominees All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and maybe even Top Gun: Maverick.
Meanwhile, much of the big drama lies in the acting races, where Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, and Austin Butler face off for Best Face Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh’s death feud for Lead Actress finally comes to a close. (That’s a joke — they seem friendly at least.) And could this be the night the Academy learns to “Naatu Naatu”? The Best Original Song category also remains a toss-up.
Whether it’s a big night for hot dog fingers or devastating war epics, we’ll be watching. The Academy Awards will be announced starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once