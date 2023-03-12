Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

It’s Oscars night, at long last — and while Lady Gaga won’t be performing, Rihanna will be, as Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the annual celebration of film that might actually manage to reward some of the best films of 2023.

Exactly one year and one day after its triumphant debut at SXSW, the wild multiversal romp Everything Everywhere All at Once is the nominations leader with 11 opportunities to win tonight. But winning Best Picture isn’t a sure thing at this point, thanks to the competition it faces from fellow nominees All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and maybe even Top Gun: Maverick.

Meanwhile, much of the big drama lies in the acting races, where Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell, and Austin Butler face off for Best Face Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh’s death feud for Lead Actress finally comes to a close. (That’s a joke — they seem friendly at least.) And could this be the night the Academy learns to “Naatu Naatu”? The Best Original Song category also remains a toss-up.

Whether it’s a big night for hot dog fingers or devastating war epics, we’ll be watching. The Academy Awards will be announced starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once