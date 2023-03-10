Osheaga Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish Topping the Bill

Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, led by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Other notable acts include The National, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots), Kim Petras, Baby Keem, Lil Yachty, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fred again.., Alex G, Foals, Japaense Breakfast, Joey Bada$$, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, beabadoobee, 070 Shake, PUP, Cigarettes After Sex, The Backseat Lovers, Armani White, Julia Jacklin, Holly Humberstone, Magdalena Bay, Lido Pimienta, Bomba Estéro, and more.

The festival goes down August 4th-6th at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Three-day passes are currently on sale, while single-day tickets are available beginning Saturday, March 11th.

Advertisement

Related Video

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.