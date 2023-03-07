Menu
Outside Lands Reveals 2023 Lineup with Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Lana Del Rey

The 1975, Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion, and Maggie Rogers also playing San Francisco festival

March 7, 2023 | 1:38pm ET

    Outside Lands will celebrate its 15th anniversary at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park with a stacked lineup led by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Janelle Monáe, Megan Thee Stallion, and Maggie Rogers.

    The festival’s 2023 lineup also boasts Odesza, Zedd, Lil Yachty, Interpol, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, aespa, beabadoobee, Willow, Alex G, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, J.I.D, Ethel Cain, Trixie Mattel, Inhaler, Holly Humberstone, Joy Oladokun, Gabriels, Cigarettes After Sex, Crumb, Samia, Yaya Bey, Nation of Language, Wednesday, UPSAHL, Diesel (a.k.a. Shaquille O’Neal), and more. See this year’s lineup poster below.

    Outside Lands 2023 goes down August 11th-13th.  Three-day GA, GA+, VIP, and other tickets will go on sale beginning March 8th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

    Outside Lands 2023 lineup poster

