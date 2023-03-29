Owen Wilson Was Gifted an All-Access Rolling Stones Pass -- Then Had It Taken Away a Day Later

Owen Wilson was once honored with an all-access pass to attend any Rolling Stones show — a full circle moment, since he saw the legends perform at his first ever concert in 1980. Unfortunately, as he told James Corden and Jeff Goldblum on The Late Late Show, his Stones privileges were revoked a day later when he accidentally wandered on stage during the band’s set.

“I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina,” Wilson recalled, “and I was kinda friendly with some of the band, and my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger. And we got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life, that we got presented with.”

Once he got the badge, however, Wilson began to test it out. “‘I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me,'” he recalled thinking. “And no one would stop me any place, and I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, right there.”

“And then all of a sudden, he bolts, during ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ and comes running down, and it turns out where I was was part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous… And then someone came running over, [screaming], “Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!'”

Wilson continued, “I go to bed that night still thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, that was kind of a gnarly experience.’ And then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team: ‘Do you have that laminate?’ ‘Yes, I still have it.’ ‘Okay, we’re gonna come over and pick it up.'”

It didn’t help that the actor was apparently wearing an all-white ensemble, thereby distracting the singer even more by appearing on stage. “I get it,” Wilson said. “He has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo just cruising around, distracting him.” Watch the actor rehash the horror story below.

Wilson plays a Bob Ross type in the upcoming film Paint, due out April 7th. Meanwhile, the Stones have reportedly prepped a rare collaboration with Paul McCartney for their next album.