Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Celebrating their recent joint album Reset

Advertisement
panda bear sonic boom tour europe north america 2023 dates tickets indie pop electronic music
Sonic Boom and Panda Bear, photo by Ian Witchell
Follow
March 20, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    After sharing their joint album Reset last year, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are hitting the road together. The “Reset Live Tour” is going down between April and August 2023.

    Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) and Sonic Boom (aka Spaceman 3’s Peter Kember) will kick things off on April 19th in Manchester, completing their first UK leg before coming to the US for their first-ever shows on the continent. They’ll make stops in Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago before playing their last round of announced Europe shows.

    Braxe + Falcon will support Panda Bear and Sonic Boom at their Boston, D.C., and New York shows, and tickets are available for purchase this Friday, March 25th at Panda Bear’s official website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Additionally, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have unveiled the music video for the Reset cut “In My Body.” Watch that below, and then check out all their announced tour dates below.

    Last year Panda Bear and the rest of Animal Collective shared their latest album Time Skiffsand in February he spoke to Consequence about the band’s unceasing “river of creation.” Sonic Boom’s last solo album, All Things Being Equal, came out in 2020.

    Panda Bear and Sonic Boom 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/19 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
    04/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
    04/21 – Belfast, UK @ God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block
    04/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    04/23 – Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store
    04/25 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
    04/26 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
    04/27 – London, UK @ Studio 9294
    04/29 – Braga, PT @ Gnration
    06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
    06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
    07/01 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
    07/6-09 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
    07/19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *
    07/21 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center *
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
    07/28 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe
    08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
    08/13 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
    08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Braxe + Falcon

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Offspring 2023 tour

The Offspring Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Simple Plan and Sum 41

March 20, 2023

Matchbox Twenty to release new album in 2023

Matchbox Twenty Announces First New Album in 11 Years, Share Lead Single

March 17, 2023

chemical brothers no reason 2023 single stream

The Chemical Brothers Find New Purpose on Latest Single "No Reason": Stream

March 17, 2023

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour

Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years [Updated]

March 16, 2023

Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

March 16, 2023

Sigur Ros 2023

Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

March 16, 2023

grand funk railroad 2023 tour dates

Grand Funk Railroad Announce We're an American Band 50th Anniversary US Tour

March 16, 2023

maneskin RUSH! 2023 Tour

Måneskin Announce 2023 "RUSH! World Tour"

March 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter