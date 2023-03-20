Panda Bear and Sonic Boom Announce 2023 Tour Dates

After sharing their joint album Reset last year, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom are hitting the road together. The “Reset Live Tour” is going down between April and August 2023.

Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) and Sonic Boom (aka Spaceman 3’s Peter Kember) will kick things off on April 19th in Manchester, completing their first UK leg before coming to the US for their first-ever shows on the continent. They’ll make stops in Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., and Chicago before playing their last round of announced Europe shows.

Braxe + Falcon will support Panda Bear and Sonic Boom at their Boston, D.C., and New York shows, and tickets are available for purchase this Friday, March 25th at Panda Bear’s official website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Additionally, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have unveiled the music video for the Reset cut “In My Body.” Watch that below, and then check out all their announced tour dates below.

Last year Panda Bear and the rest of Animal Collective shared their latest album Time Skiffs, and in February he spoke to Consequence about the band’s unceasing “river of creation.” Sonic Boom’s last solo album, All Things Being Equal, came out in 2020.

Panda Bear and Sonic Boom 2023 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

04/21 – Belfast, UK @ God’s Waiting Room, Banana Block

04/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/23 – Coventry, UK @ The Reel Store

04/25 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/26 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

04/27 – London, UK @ Studio 9294

04/29 – Braga, PT @ Gnration

06/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

07/6-09 – Winnipeg, CA @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

07/19 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

07/21 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center *

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/28 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe

08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/13 – Castelbuono, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

* = w/ Braxe + Falcon