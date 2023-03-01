Menu
Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Joined Onstage by Son for “Dead Cell” Performance: Watch

18-year-old Jagger matched his dad's high energy during the surprise duet

Jacoby and Jagger Shaddix sing Papa Roach song
Jacoby and Jagger Shaddix, via Instagram
March 1, 2023 | 12:05pm ET

    They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. That certainly seems to be the case with Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix’s 18-year-old son Jagger, who joined the band onstage for a performance of the song “Dead Cell.”

    The appearance took place during the band’s February 22nd show at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The concert was part of Papa Roach’s “Rockzilla” tour, which also features co-headliners Falling in Reverse, as well as Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.

    The band took to Instagram to post footage of Jagger’s appearance, billing it as the result of Jacoby losing a bet with his son. The clip shows Jagger delivering a high-energy rendition of “Dead Cell” alongside his dad.

    Papa Roach are touring behind their 11th studio album, Ego Trip, which arrived in April of 2022. Pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix video interview
    Jacoby Shaddix on How Being a “Super-Sensitive-Ass Dude” Informs Papa Roach’s Music

    Watch the IG clip and a full YouTube video of Jacoby and Jagger Shaddix singing “Dead Cell” together below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s recent video interview with Jacoby.

