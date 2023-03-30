Menu
Paris Texas Set Off “PANIC!!!” with New Single: Stream

First new music of 2023 serves as a preview of their upcoming debut album

Paris Texas PANIC new song video
Paris Texas, photo by Alexis Gross
March 30, 2023 | 2:29pm ET

    After a quiet 2022, LA hip-hop duo Paris Texas are back with a new single called “PANIC!!!” that serves as the first preview of their upcoming debut album.

    Rapping over a frantic mix of slow-building synths and crunchy guitars, Louie Pastel and Felix brag about the unique sound that’s made them a rising act to watch since they came into the game two years ago. “I came in this bitch with no genre,” Pastel raps. “I’m on my way to the tippity top/ I’m so OP niggas think I’m an opp.”

    Directed by Bradley J. Calder and Neema Sadeghi, the music video matches the unbridled intensity of the song by capturing Paris Texas performing the track in a mosh pit. In the second half, they tease a confessional new track, in which Pastel sings, “I can’t even plan on a daughter/ I lost the love of my life for this job.”

    Watch the clip, featuring a cameo from JPEGMAFIA, below.

    In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Paris Texas explained why their 2022 output was limited to last July’s “cyanide” by saying there were “a lot of losses, a lot of learning experiences” that resulted in them having to “figure out our friendship again.”

    Paris Texas burst onto the scene in 2021 with a pair of excellent EPs: their debut BOY ANONYMOUS and its follow-up Red Hand Akimbo. The former project landed on our list of the most overlooked rap releases from that year.

