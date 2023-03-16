Patti Smith Covers The Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home” at Paul McCartney Tribute: Watch

Patti Smith unexpectedly popped by an all-star Paul McCartney charity tribute concert at New York’s Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, March 15th, during which she performed a moving cover of The Beatles’ 1967 cut “She’s Leaving Home.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.

McCartney himself wasn’t on hand for the show, which raised money for music education programs, but it featured an absolutely stacked lineup including Graham Nash, Wings guitarist Denny Laine, Bettye LaVette, Nancy Wilson, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Hornsby, Shovels & Rope, Lake Street Dive, Natalie Merchant, Allison Russell, Ingrid Michaelson, and Christopher Cross. They were all backed by a house band led by Rolling Stones touring drummer Steve Jordan and Fab Faux bassist Will Lee.

Other highlights from the concert include Nash’s rendition of “For No One,” LaVette’s soulful version of “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and Wilson and Laine performing Wings’ “Band on the Run.” To close out the show, all the performers came on stage to play “Hey Jude.” Check out video of all those performances below.

Though fans didn’t get to catch McCartney in person, they could hear him on the Rolling Stones’ upcoming album. Last month, it was reported he’d recorded bass parts for the LP, with Ringo Starr also slated to play on the project.