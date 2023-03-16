Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Patti Smith Covers The Beatles’ “She’s Leaving Home” at Paul McCartney Tribute: Watch

Plus, performances from Graham Nash, Denny Laine, Bettye LaVette, Nancy Wilson, and more

Advertisement
Patti Smith Beatles cover She’s Leaving Home Paul McCartney tribute Graham Nash Nancy Wilson
Patti Smith (photo by Josh Druding) and Paul McCartney (photo by Amy Price)
Follow
March 16, 2023 | 2:06pm ET

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version

Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

March 16, 2023

stevie nicks 2023 tour kickoff seattle review concert

Stevie Nicks Kicks Off 2023 Solo Tour Like a Woman Possessed: Review

March 16, 2023

empire state bastard band

New Band Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Tease First Single

March 16, 2023

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

Bono and The Edge cover ABBA's "SOS" watch

Bono and The Edge Cover ABBA's "SOS" with Orchestra: Watch

March 16, 2023

Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

March 16, 2023

Sigur Ros 2023

Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

March 16, 2023

def leppard drastic symphonies 2023

Def Leppard Announce Album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share Re-Imagined "Animal": Stream

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Patti Smith Covers The Beatles' "She's Leaving Home" at Paul McCartney Tribute: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter