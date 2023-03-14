Pauly Shore Hopes Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Wins Will Spur His Own Career Comeback

Pauly Shore has responded to one of the most devastating jokes delivered by Jimmy Kimmel during his Oscars monologue on Sunday night after the host compared the comedian to his former co-stars and two of the night’s biggest winners, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan.

“Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars,” Kimmel quipped, referring to Fraser and Quan, who were up for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. “What an incredible night this must be for the two of you and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore.”

The ’90s comedy fixture posted his reaction the following day via Twitter, sharing, “I loved it.” He then redirected the attention back to his past scenemates by adding, “But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams.” See the full post below.

According to Page Six, the stray diss didn’t strike Shore as anything out of the ordinary. “We love to hate people when they’re on top,” the one-time MTV VJ asserted. “People wanted to smash me down and they did.”

“I was always nice to everyone, always cool, I put my heart into my all my films,” he continued. “You’re buying and selling a human being. Human beings have feelings, it’s not like selling real estate.”

The Oscars joke didn’t seem to spoil the moment entirely for Pauly Shore, who called his former colleagues’ wins “a big deal” and shared he was “happy for these guys.” As for Encino Man, he reflected that “we did a movie together years ago and I’m glad that people still talk about it 30 years later. It’s crazy.”

Shore also revealed that he traded messages with Quan a few months ago, and though he hasn’t spoken to Fraser in about five years, he recalled “working with [Fraser] was a pleasure” and “comedy gold.”

Meanwhile, Shore has set his sights on staging a similar comeback as his co-stars. “I do truly miss acting and I miss being on set… hopefully it happens,” he said. “It’s about just dreaming and hoping.” He currently hosts the Apple podcast Jam in the Van and stars in an autobiographical one-man show, Stick with the Dancing: Stories from My Childhood, which has attracted interest from an unnamed production company for a television adaptation.

“Someone out there will say, ‘You know what, we’re going to do something you wouldn’t expect — we’ll put Pauly in this role that no one would expect,'” he said. “I am not going to stop. I’m going to keep going. I know I’m going to get that call, and get that opportunity. That’s what’s it about.” Time can only tell if the rumored Encino Man sequel for Disney+ will be the right vehicle for that.