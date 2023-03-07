Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

Peter Gabriel has announced a North American tour, his first such solo outing in over a decade.

In support of his upcoming album i/o, Gabriel will play shows in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout the months of September and October. The North American tour follows a previously announced run of shows in the UK and Europe.

Tickets to Gabriel’s North American tour dates go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER).

Tickets to Gabriel’s UK/European shows are available through Viagogo.

i/o marks Gabriel’s first album of original material in 23 years. Accompanying today’s tour announcement, Gabriel has revealed the album’s latest single, “Playing For Time.” It marks our third preview of the album, following “Panopticom” and “The Court.”

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena

05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena

05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz

05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ The O2

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum