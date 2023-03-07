Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

Gabriel has also shared "Playing For Time," the latest preview of his upcoming album, i/o

Advertisement
Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023
Peter Gabriel, photo courtesy of artist
March 7, 2023 | 9:15am ET

    Peter Gabriel has announced a North American tour, his first such solo outing in over a decade.

    In support of his upcoming album i/o, Gabriel will play shows in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles throughout the months of September and October. The North American tour follows a previously announced run of shows in the UK and Europe.

    Tickets to Gabriel’s North American tour dates go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will occur one day earlier on Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER).

    Related Video

    Tickets to Gabriel’s UK/European shows are available through Viagogo.

    i/o marks Gabriel’s first album of original material in 23 years. Accompanying today’s tour announcement, Gabriel has revealed the album’s latest single, “Playing For Time.” It marks our third preview of the album, following “Panopticom” and “The Court.”

    Advertisement

    Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
    05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena
    05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena
    05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
    05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne
    05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz
    05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen
    06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
    06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/19 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    09/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Megadeth

Megadeth Announce Spring 2023 Canadian Tour with Bullet For My Valentine

March 6, 2023

Sam Hunt tickets 2023 tour live summer on the outskirts shows seats dates how to buy onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to Sam Hunt's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Snoop Dogg Wiz Khalifa 2023 North American tour dates tickets Too $hort Warren G Berner

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

March 6, 2023

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour dates tickets graphic novel

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

March 6, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

March 6, 2023

Mr. Big farewell tour

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

March 6, 2023

The Tallest Man on Earth 2023 fall tour dates henry st single album music video north american us shows live onsale tickets presale

The Tallest Man on Earth Adds Fall 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Henry St.": Stream

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter