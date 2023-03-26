Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

The "Celebrating David Bowie" tour now launches in the fall

Advertisement
Peter Murphy of Bauhaus
Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
March 26, 2023 | 7:33pm ET

    The 2023 installment of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour have been rescheduled after vocalist Peter Murphy underwent an “an unexpected medical procedure.”

    An announcement on Murphy’s Instagram confirmed that the Bauhaus frontman’s recent unspecified procedure “prohibits his ability to travel as planned” but “he is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.” The post also listed several “initial” dates that had been moved to October and November, while also noting that all tickets purchased for the previously announced shows will be honored at their new corresponding date.

    The revised run now kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on October 10th and concludes in Cincinnati on November 22nd. The updated itinerary also suggests the singer will be returning even stronger with more cities, including Chicago, added to the ensemble’s tour stops. Check out the full live stretch below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for the new “Celebrating David Bowie” tour dates will go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Once on the road, Murphy will be joined by an elite Bowie tribute band led by the tour’s brainchild, Angelo “Scorte” Bundini, and featuring Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn. The tour will on Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

    “Celebrating David Bowie” 2023 Tour Dates:

    10/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
    10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
    10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    10/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
    10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    11/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
    11/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
    11/06 – Washington D.C. @ The Hamilton Live
    11/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    11/11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    11/12 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
    11/14 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    11/15 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
    11/16 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
    11/17 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
    11/20 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
    11/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

Adele Extends "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency

March 26, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates [Updated]

March 24, 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

March 24, 2023

Feid tickets 2023 tour Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground live shows dates presale north america

How to Get Tickets to Feid's 2023 Tour

March 23, 2023

the smile new album seven weeks in new north american tour dates

The Smile Are Seven Weeks into Recording Their New Album

March 23, 2023

nick cave solo tour

Nick Cave Announces North American Solo Tour

March 23, 2023

polyphia 2023 tour

Polyphia Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

March 23, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

Menu Shop Search Newsletter