Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

The 2023 installment of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour have been rescheduled after vocalist Peter Murphy underwent an “an unexpected medical procedure.”
An announcement on Murphy’s Instagram confirmed that the Bauhaus frontman’s recent unspecified procedure “prohibits his ability to travel as planned” but “he is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.” The post also listed several “initial” dates that had been moved to October and November, while also noting that all tickets purchased for the previously announced shows will be honored at their new corresponding date.
The revised run now kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on October 10th and concludes in Cincinnati on November 22nd. The updated itinerary also suggests the singer will be returning even stronger with more cities, including Chicago, added to the ensemble’s tour stops. Check out the full live stretch below.
Tickets for the new “Celebrating David Bowie” tour dates will go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.
Once on the road, Murphy will be joined by an elite Bowie tribute band led by the tour’s brainchild, Angelo “Scorte” Bundini, and featuring Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn. The tour will on Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”
“Celebrating David Bowie” 2023 Tour Dates:
10/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
11/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
11/06 – Washington D.C. @ The Hamilton Live
11/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
11/11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
11/12 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/14 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/15 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/16 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
11/17 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
11/20 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
11/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre