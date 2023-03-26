Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

The 2023 installment of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour have been rescheduled after vocalist Peter Murphy underwent an “an unexpected medical procedure.”

An announcement on Murphy’s Instagram confirmed that the Bauhaus frontman’s recent unspecified procedure “prohibits his ability to travel as planned” but “he is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.” The post also listed several “initial” dates that had been moved to October and November, while also noting that all tickets purchased for the previously announced shows will be honored at their new corresponding date.

The revised run now kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on October 10th and concludes in Cincinnati on November 22nd. The updated itinerary also suggests the singer will be returning even stronger with more cities, including Chicago, added to the ensemble’s tour stops. Check out the full live stretch below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for the new “Celebrating David Bowie” tour dates will go on sale Friday, April 14th via Ticketmaster.

Once on the road, Murphy will be joined by an elite Bowie tribute band led by the tour’s brainchild, Angelo “Scorte” Bundini, and featuring Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn. The tour will on Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

“Celebrating David Bowie” 2023 Tour Dates:

10/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/16 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

11/03 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

11/06 – Washington D.C. @ The Hamilton Live

11/10 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

11/11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

11/12 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/14 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/15 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/16 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

11/17 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

11/20 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

11/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre