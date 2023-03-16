Phoenix Recruit Clairo for “After Midnight” Remix: Stream

Phoenix have shared their second-ever formal collaboration today, recruiting Clairo for a remix of “After Midnight,” a standout track from the band’s recent album Alpha Zulu.

Though the two artists are longtime fans of each other, it took a few connections before they finally crossed paths: Phoenix met Clairo through Rostam Batmanglij, who produced the indie pop star’s debut album Immunity and whose former Vampire Weekend bandmate Ezra Koenig contributed vocals to the Alpha Zulu single “Tonight” (which we named Song of the Week).

“We’ve loved Claire since day one!” Phoenix share in a press release. “What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.” Clairo adds: “I’ve been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I’m very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix.”

Clairo’s featherlight vocals compliment Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars’ well. The remix of “After Midnight” kicks things up a notch with some harmonization on the chorus, before Clairo tackles a verse on her own. It’s interesting to hear her sing over instrumentals as bold as Phoenix’s, but it works! Listen to “After Midnight (feat. Clairo)” below.

In August, Phoenix will begin their co-headlining tour with Beck, which welcomes an all-star lineup of supporting acts including Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. You can find remaining tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

As for Clairo, she also guested on Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album last year.