Pickathon 2023 Lineup Led by Dehd, Watchhouse, Lee Fields, and More: Exclusive

Pickathon Music Festival will return to Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon this August, and Consequence can exclusively share the event’s 2023 lineup. Dehd, Lee Fields, Watchhouse, and more will perform at the festival, set for August 3rd to 6th.

In addition to being a zero-waste, sustainability-focused festival, Pickathon always boasts a unique lineup that ranges from soul to hip-hop to jazz to indie rock to electronic, and always includes international artists. This year, the bill includes folk singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Zambian psych band W.I.T.C.H., rising indie band Wednesday, country artist Courtney Marie Andrews, and hip-hop duo They Hate Change. Elsewhere, Pickathon 2023 will feature Canadian rapper TOBi, Malian musician Vieux Farka Touré, and Venezuelan/Appalachian folk combo Larry & Joe. Check out the complete lineup below.

In addition to live music, Pickathon offers body and wellness, comedy, visual art, literature, and family programming. As always, the event is focused on staying green, so bringing your own water bottle and dishware is encouraged. Early Bird tickets to the festival are on sale now via the Pickathon website.

