Indie rock stalwarts Pixies and Modest Mouse have announced a co-headlining tour with special guest Cat Power.

The 19-date jaunt kicks off on August 20th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, before proceeding north for two shows in New York City at Pier 17. Dates are also scheduled in Indianapolis, Chicago, Boise, Seattle, Vancouver, and more. The tour closes with two nights at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, followed by gigs in Napa and San Diego in mid-September.

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 29th (use access code OPENER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Prior to their tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, Pixies will embark on an early summer North American tour with Franz Ferdinand and Bully. Get tickets here.

Meanwhile, Modest Mouse will take part in Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip.” Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/18 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

05/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live ^

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Coca Roxy ^

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #

08/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

08/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre #

08/25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #

08/26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

08/30 – Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors #

09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre #

09/04 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden #

09/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #

09/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre #

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

09/12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

09/13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

09/15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage #

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square #

^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand and Bully

# = w/ Modest Mouse and Cat Power

Modest Mouse 2023 Tour Dates:

03/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Cuervo

04/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

04/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

04/24 – Torrensville, AU @ Thebarton Theatre

04/27 – Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre

04/29 – Moore Park, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

04/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage Brisbane

05/04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

05/05 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/07 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

06/03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

06/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

06/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

06/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^

06/11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^

06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

06/14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

