Pixies and Modest Mouse Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Cat Power will appear as a special guest

Pixies (Rodney Smith) / Modest Mouse (Jen Vesp) / Cat Power (Ben Kaye)
March 28, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Indie rock stalwarts Pixies and Modest Mouse have announced a co-headlining tour with special guest Cat Power.

    The 19-date jaunt kicks off on August 20th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, before proceeding north for two shows in New York City at Pier 17. Dates are also scheduled in Indianapolis, Chicago, Boise, Seattle, Vancouver, and more. The tour closes with two nights at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon, followed by gigs in Napa and San Diego in mid-September.

    A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 29th (use access code OPENER), with a general on-sale following on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Prior to their tour with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, Pixies will embark on an early summer North American tour with Franz Ferdinand and Bully. Get tickets here.

    Meanwhile, Modest Mouse will take part in Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip.” Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

    Pixies 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/04 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/06 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
    05/10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre at Wynn
    05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/18 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
    05/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
    06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
    06/10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^
    06/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live ^
    06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
    06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center ^
    06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Coca Roxy ^
    06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^
    06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^
    06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom ^
    06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^
    08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #
    08/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #
    08/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #
    08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre #
    08/25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #
    08/26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #
    08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #
    08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
    08/30 – Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors #
    09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre #
    09/04 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden #
    09/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
    09/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre #
    09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
    09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #
    09/12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #
    09/13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #
    09/15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage #
    09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square #

    ^ = w/ Franz Ferdinand and Bully
    # = w/ Modest Mouse and Cat Power

    Modest Mouse 2023 Tour Dates:

    03/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Cuervo
    04/01 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
    04/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
    04/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
    04/24 – Torrensville, AU @ Thebarton Theatre
    04/27 – Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre
    04/29 – Moore Park, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
    04/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage Brisbane
    05/04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
    05/05 – Redondo Beach, CA @ Beachlife Festival
    05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    05/07 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
    06/03 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
    06/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^
    06/06 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
    06/08 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
    06/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre ^
    06/11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^
    06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
    06/14 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^
    06/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
    06/18 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
    08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage #
    08/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #
    08/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 #
    08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre #
    08/25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #
    08/26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #
    08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater #
    08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #
    08/30 – Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors #
    09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre #
    09/04 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden #
    09/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
    09/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre #
    09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
    09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #
    09/12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #
    09/13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #
    09/15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage #
    09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square #

    ^ = w/ Weezer and Momma
    # = w/ Pixies and Cat Power

