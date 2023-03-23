Polyphia Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Progressive metal act Polyphia have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album Remember That You Will Die.

Dates kick off on September 30th in Oklahoma City and run through November 3rd in San Antonio, Texas. DOMi & JD Beck will support the majority of the run, from September 30th through October 31st, with Midwxst taking their support slot for the final three dates (November 1st through the 3rd).

Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have already begun via Ticketmaster using the codes RTYWB and OPENER, respectively. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Polyphia have released four studio albums since forming in 2010. The Texas band rose to prominence with its 2018 LP New Levels New Devils, which boasted an inventive amalgamation of mathy prog rock, EDM, and jazz. Polyphia would carry that sound over for 2022’s Remember That You Will Die while also introducing elements of pop-rock and flamenco music.

Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Polyphia’s Fall 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.

Polyphia’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with DOMi & JD Beck:

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

10/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

11/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Centre *

11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

* = with Midwxst; no DOMi & JD Beck