Polyphia Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Progressive metal act Polyphia have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album Remember That You Will Die.
Dates kick off on September 30th in Oklahoma City and run through November 3rd in San Antonio, Texas. DOMi & JD Beck will support the majority of the run, from September 30th through October 31st, with Midwxst taking their support slot for the final three dates (November 1st through the 3rd).
Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have already begun via Ticketmaster using the codes RTYWB and OPENER, respectively. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Polyphia have released four studio albums since forming in 2010. The Texas band rose to prominence with its 2018 LP New Levels New Devils, which boasted an inventive amalgamation of mathy prog rock, EDM, and jazz. Polyphia would carry that sound over for 2022’s Remember That You Will Die while also introducing elements of pop-rock and flamenco music.
Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Polyphia’s Fall 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.
Polyphia’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with DOMi & JD Beck:
09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
10/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
10/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *
11/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Centre *
11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *
* = with Midwxst; no DOMi & JD Beck