Polyphia Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

The prog band will be out in support of its 2022 album Remember That You Will Die

polyphia 2023 tour
Polyphia, photo by Alana Ann Lopez
March 23, 2023 | 10:22am ET

    Progressive metal act Polyphia have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album Remember That You Will Die.

    Dates kick off on September 30th in Oklahoma City and run through November 3rd in San Antonio, Texas. DOMi & JD Beck will support the majority of the run, from September 30th through October 31st, with Midwxst taking their support slot for the final three dates (November 1st through the 3rd).

    Artist and Live Nation pre-sales have already begun via Ticketmaster using the codes RTYWB and OPENER, respectively. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Polyphia have released four studio albums since forming in 2010. The Texas band rose to prominence with its 2018 LP New Levels New Devils, which boasted an inventive amalgamation of mathy prog rock, EDM, and jazz. Polyphia would carry that sound over for 2022’s Remember That You Will Die while also introducing elements of pop-rock and flamenco music.

    Below you can see the full list of tour dates for Polyphia’s Fall 2023 North American tour. Get tickets here.

    Polyphia’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with DOMi & JD Beck:
    09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
    10/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    10/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    10/21 – Toronto, ON @ History
    10/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    10/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    10/26 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *
    11/02 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Centre *
    11/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

    * = with Midwxst; no DOMi & JD Beck

    polyphia 2023 tour

