Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Portugal. The Man Announce New Album Chris Black Changed My Life, Share “Dummy”: Stream

They've also mapped out tour dates in support of their first full-length in six years

Advertisement
Portugal the Man
Portugal. the Man, photo by Maclay Heriot
March 1, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    Portugal. The Man have finalized their long-awaited ninth album Chris Black Changed My Life, due out June 23rd via Atlantic Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the new song “Dummy” and announced tour dates.

    The follow-up to 2017’s Woodstock, Chris Black Saved My Life was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson). The album is dedicated to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019.

    Produced by Asa Taccone, “Dummy” has that classic Portugal. The Man sound: a slinky bass line and breezy, modulated vocals open the track, before singer John Baldwin Gourley assumes his natural warble to command his audience to dance: “1, 2, 3, 4/ Everybody get on the dance floor/ 5, 6, 7, 8,/ It’s 4:00 a.m. and I’m wide awake.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The accompanying video stars the band’s new “honorary member,” Tank Dog. Watch it below.

    Portugal. the Man have also announced the first batch of tour dates in support of the album, including a festival set at Bonnaroo and headlining shows at Red Rocks, Radio City, and Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available here.

    Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below. Guests are featured on several tracks, but their identities are being kept a secret for now.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Portugal. the Man shared “What, Me Worry?,” which they later performed on EllenSoon after, they served up a cover of Sublime’s classic “Santeria.”

    Chris Black Changed My Life Artwork:

    Portugal the Man's artwork for Chris Black

    Chris Black Changed My Life Tracklist:
    01. Heavy Games II (feat Jeff Bhasker)
    02. Grim Generation
    03. Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. ** & **)
    04. Dummy
    05. Summer of Luv (feat. **)
    06. Ghost Town
    07. Time’s a Fantasy (feat. ** & **)
    08. Doubt
    09. Plastic Island
    10. Champ (feat. **)
    11. Anxiety:Clarity (feat. **)

    Portugal. the Man 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield
    07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour

Blink-182 Postpone Start of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury

March 1, 2023

kiss final shows

KISS Announce Their "Absolute Final Shows" on Farewell Tour

March 1, 2023

GBH 2023 tour

UK Punk Legends GBH to Embark on 2023 US Tour

February 28, 2023

Chloe tickets tour In Pieces Bailey x Halle 2023 live dates presale code shows deals

How to Get Tickets to Chlöe's 2023 Tour

February 28, 2023

Chloe tickets tour In Pieces Bailey x Halle 2023 live dates presale code shows deals

Chlöe Bailey Maps Out First Solo Headlining Tour for 2023

February 28, 2023

Foo Fighters tickets 2023 tour presale offer deals seats shows dates festival passes live dave grohl

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters' 2023 Tour

February 28, 2023

bloodywood 2023 tour

Bloodywood Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Vended and Wargasm

February 28, 2023

skid row buckcherry 2023 tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour [Updated]

February 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Portugal. The Man Announce New Album Chris Black Changed My Life, Share "Dummy": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter