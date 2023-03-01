Portugal. The Man have finalized their long-awaited ninth album Chris Black Changed My Life, due out June 23rd via Atlantic Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the new song “Dummy” and announced tour dates.

The follow-up to 2017’s Woodstock, Chris Black Saved My Life was produced by Jeff Bhasker (Beyonce, Harry Styles, SZA, Mark Ronson). The album is dedicated to Portugal. The Man’s late friend and honorary band member, Chris Black, who died on May 19th, 2019.

Produced by Asa Taccone, “Dummy” has that classic Portugal. The Man sound: a slinky bass line and breezy, modulated vocals open the track, before singer John Baldwin Gourley assumes his natural warble to command his audience to dance: “1, 2, 3, 4/ Everybody get on the dance floor/ 5, 6, 7, 8,/ It’s 4:00 a.m. and I’m wide awake.”

The accompanying video stars the band’s new “honorary member,” Tank Dog. Watch it below.

Portugal. the Man have also announced the first batch of tour dates in support of the album, including a festival set at Bonnaroo and headlining shows at Red Rocks, Radio City, and Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are available here.

Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below. Guests are featured on several tracks, but their identities are being kept a secret for now.

Last year, Portugal. the Man shared “What, Me Worry?,” which they later performed on Ellen. Soon after, they served up a cover of Sublime’s classic “Santeria.”

Chris Black Changed My Life Artwork:

Chris Black Changed My Life Tracklist:

01. Heavy Games II (feat Jeff Bhasker)

02. Grim Generation

03. Thunderdome [W.T.A] (feat. ** & **)

04. Dummy

05. Summer of Luv (feat. **)

06. Ghost Town

07. Time’s a Fantasy (feat. ** & **)

08. Doubt

09. Plastic Island

10. Champ (feat. **)

11. Anxiety:Clarity (feat. **)

Portugal. the Man 2023 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

07/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl