An incredible music festival called Power Trip will bring together the biggest names in hard rock and metal: Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool. The three-day event is set for October 6th-8th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Power Trip is produced by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella. The vibe is similar to the promoter’s classic-rock-themed Desert Trip fest that happened in 2016, with only two bands playing each night, as opposed to dozens of acts. Fans can register now for the option to buy tickets starting at $599 at the official Power Trip website. Once registered, tickets will become available at 10 a.m. PT on April 6th.

Friday night (October 6th) will see Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden performing. On Saturday (October 7th), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne will take the stage. And on Sunday (October 8th), Metallica and Tool will close out the event.

While the full lineup is mind-blowing, the fact that Osbourne and AC/DC are playing should really turn some heads.

Recently, Ozzy announced that he was retiring from touring due to his various health issues, although he did leave open the possibility of playing one-off shows like this one.

AC/DC, meanwhile, haven’t played a show since 2016, and their last run of dates featured Axl Rose filling in as lead singer. This gig will mark the legendary band’s first show with classic frontman Brian Johnson back in the band.

See the event poster and concert photos of the participating bands below, and register for tickets here. There are camping options and hotel packages available, as well.

Photo Gallery – Live shots of the bands participating in the Power Trip concert event (click to expand and scroll through):

