Primus to Perform with Tool’s Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor at Benefit Concert for Filmmaker Jimmy Hayward

Primus and Tool members Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor are set to perform at a concert benefitting Canadian director, animator, and writer Jimmy Hayward.

The show is set for April 17th at The Belasco in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 24th) at 10 a.m. PT. via Ticketmaster.

Hayward, who is close friend of Primus, is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The filmmaker notably worked in the animation department on iconic Pixar films such Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc., and Finding Nemo [per IMDB]. He also directed Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, Jonah Hex, and Free Birds.

“Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us,” said Primus frontman Les Claypool in a press release. “Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward. Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.”

Claypool continued, “It is at this time that we in Primus and some of Jimmy’s good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a ‘brother a hand,’ and do a live performance in his honor and for the benefit of his family. Please come down and witness a one-time collaborative music event in celebration of our good friend.”

Meanwhile, Claypool is gearing up for a 41-date tour with his reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade this summer. Dates kick off in Stateline, Nevada, on May 17th. You can get tickets here.