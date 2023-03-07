Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

Protomartyr are back with a new album called Formal Growth in the Desert. The album is out June 2nd via Domino, and the announcement comes with 2023 tour dates and the new single “Make Way.”

In a press release, Protomartyr singer Joe Casey recalled undergoing formal growth of his own — in his hometown of Chicago, though, more than the proper desert. The death of his mother following a 10-plus year battle with Alzheimer’s combined with a series of break-ins in his family home prompted the artist to finally move out. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” he explained, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

Protomartyr will leave their metaphorical desert soon, when they embark on a lengthy world tour. The trek begins in North America and includes a run of shows at South by Southwest before wrapping up in July; come August, the band will head over to Europe and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below.

Guitarist Greg Ahee co-produced Formal Growth In The Desert alongside Jake Aron. Lead single “Make Way” opens the album with alternating quiet and intensity, with western-sounding guitar and Casey’s low drawl building to commanding chants to, of course, “make way.” The track comes with a music video directed by Trevor Naud, who explained in a statement that “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world. There are layers of experiments happening — all within a closed environment. We don’t know what’s happened to the world outside, but there’s an undertone that things maybe aren’t quite right.”

Watch the clip for “Make Way” below, and scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist for Formal Growth in the Desert. Pre-orders for the LP, which follows 2020’s Ultimate Success Today, are ongoing.

Formal Growth in the Desert Artwork:

Formal Growth in the Desert Tracklist:

01. Make Way

02. For Tomorrow

03. Elimination Dances

04. Fun in Hi Skool

05. Let’s Tip the Creator

06. Graft Vs. Host

07. 3800 Tigers

08. Polacrilex Kid

09. Fulfillment Center

10. We Know the Rats

11. The Author

12. Rain Garden

Protomartyr 2023 Tour Dates:

03/11 — Columbus, OH @ Soupfest

03/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia

03/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Laneway Official Showcase – Lucille

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Levitation Showcase – Hotel Vegas

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Brooklyn Vegan Showcase – Empire

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Third Man Showcase – 13th Floor

03/18 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater

03/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel

03/21 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

03/24 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing

03/25 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project

03/26 — Boise, ID @ Treefort

03/28 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

03/29 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/30 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

03/31 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/14 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

06/16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

06/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

06/28 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

06/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

07/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

07/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

07/05 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

07/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

07/07 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

07/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

07/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

07/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon

07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/06 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

08/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

08/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

08/12 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/14 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

08/15 — Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

08/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

08/18 — Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

08/19 — Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

10/26 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom