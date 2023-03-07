Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to first single/opening track "Make Way"

Advertisement
Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert
Protomartyr, photo by Trevor Naud
March 7, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Protomartyr are back with a new album called Formal Growth in the Desert. The album is out June 2nd via Domino, and the announcement comes with 2023 tour dates and the new single “Make Way.”

    In a press release, Protomartyr singer Joe Casey recalled undergoing formal growth of his own — in his hometown of Chicago, though, more than the proper desert. The death of his mother following a 10-plus year battle with Alzheimer’s combined with a series of break-ins in his family home prompted the artist to finally move out. “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” he explained, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

    Protomartyr will leave their metaphorical desert soon, when they embark on a lengthy world tour. The trek begins in North America and includes a run of shows at South by Southwest before wrapping up in July; come August, the band will head over to Europe and the UK. See their full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets beginning Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Guitarist Greg Ahee co-produced Formal Growth In The Desert alongside Jake Aron. Lead single “Make Way” opens the album with alternating quiet and intensity, with western-sounding guitar and Casey’s low drawl building to commanding chants to, of course, “make way.” The track comes with a music video directed by Trevor Naud, who explained in a statement that “There’s a deliberate through-line between the videos for ‘Make Way’ and 2020’s ‘Worm In Heaven.’ The two songs feel partnered with each other, so I wanted the videos to feel like they exist in the same world. There are layers of experiments happening — all within a closed environment. We don’t know what’s happened to the world outside, but there’s an undertone that things maybe aren’t quite right.”

    Watch the clip for “Make Way” below, and scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist for Formal Growth in the Desert. Pre-orders for the LP, which follows 2020’s Ultimate Success Todayare ongoing.

    Formal Growth in the Desert Artwork:

    Protomartyr - Formal Growth In The Desert - Cover Artwork

    Formal Growth in the Desert Tracklist:
    01. Make Way
    02. For Tomorrow
    03. Elimination Dances
    04. Fun in Hi Skool
    05. Let’s Tip the Creator
    06. Graft Vs. Host
    07. 3800 Tigers
    08. Polacrilex Kid
    09. Fulfillment Center
    10. We Know the Rats
    11. The Author
    12. Rain Garden

    Advertisement

    Protomartyr 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/11 — Columbus, OH @ Soupfest
    03/12 — Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia
    03/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    03/15 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Laneway Official Showcase – Lucille
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Levitation Showcase – Hotel Vegas
    03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Brooklyn Vegan Showcase – Empire
    03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW – Third Man Showcase – 13th Floor
    03/18 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater
    03/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel
    03/21 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
    03/24 — Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing
    03/25 — Reno, NV @ Holland Project
    03/26 — Boise, ID @ Treefort
    03/28 — Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
    03/29 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    03/30 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    03/31 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    06/13 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    06/14 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
    06/16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    06/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    06/20 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    06/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
    06/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    06/26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
    06/28 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    06/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    07/01 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    07/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
    07/05 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    07/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
    07/07 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    07/08 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
    07/11 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    07/12 — Madison, WI @ High Noon
    07/13 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    08/06 — Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    08/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    08/09 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
    08/10 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    08/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
    08/12 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    08/14 — Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
    08/15 — Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee
    08/17 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    08/18 — Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen
    08/19 — Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo
    10/26 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Megadeth

Megadeth Announce Spring 2023 Canadian Tour with Bullet For My Valentine

March 6, 2023

Sam Hunt tickets 2023 tour live summer on the outskirts shows seats dates how to buy onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to Sam Hunt's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Snoop Dogg Wiz Khalifa 2023 North American tour dates tickets Too $hort Warren G Berner

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

March 6, 2023

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen's 2023 Tour

March 6, 2023

Tegan and Sara 2023 North American tour dates tickets graphic novel

Tegan and Sara Announce Additional 2023 Tour Dates, Graphic Novel

March 6, 2023

weyes blood 2023 dates tour live music indie rock alternative news

Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe

March 6, 2023

Mr. Big farewell tour

Mr. Big to Embark on 2023-2024 Farewell Tour, Reveal New Drummer

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter