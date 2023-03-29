Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova Placed on Russian Government’s Wanted List

Russian authorities have put Pussy Riot founding member Nadezhda “Nadya” Tolokonnikova on its most wanted list for criminal suspects, The Associated Press reports.

On Wednesday, a Russian news outlet called Mediazona discovered an entry for Tolokonnikova in the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted individuals that states the artist faces criminal charges. The entry doesn’t specify what those charges are, but Pitchfork obtained court document translations from Pussy Riot’s team stating that Tolokonnikova is being investigated for Instagram posts that the Russian government deemed offensive to Christianity. The translation also cites “an expression of obvious disrespect,” referring to an NFT Pussy Riot sold in 2021 that depicted the Virgin Mary in the form of a vagina.

Tolokonnikova’s entry on Russia’s wanted list arrives just weeks after she participated in an art installation called Putin’s Ashes, in which a group of women burn a portrait of President Putin before stabbing the ashes in the ground: “Coincidentally my Instagram vanished and this new criminal case was announced within a week of the show,” she said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). “Police detained friends and family, and my lawyers sent me the documents they found.

Additionally, Russian human rights attorney Pavel Chikov said earlier this month that Tolokonnikova was being investigated for “offending against religious feeling,” which became a criminal offense in Russia after Tolokonnikova was arrested after a 2012 Pussy Riot performance in Moscow where the group protested the Russian Orthodox Church’s close ties with President Vladimir Putin.

When they were identified weeks after that protest, Tolokonnikova and fellow Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina — the latter of whom was also placed on Russia’s wanted list after fleeing the country last May — were charged with “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.” They received a two-year prison sentence, but were released early in 2013 under a new amnesty bill.

Tolokonnikova has since continued protesting, and in 2021, Russia designated her as a “foreign agent,” a pejorative label used for those actively opposing the country’s government. She spent a period of time living in Canada, but Pitchfork adds that she’s now reportedly living somewhere in the United States.

Just last week, Pussy Riot were awarded the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize, which is given every year to an artist who exemplifies the late singer’s “spirit and work by speaking for the less fortunate” and “serving as a positive force for social change.” They also have a run of North American and European tour dates beginning in April.