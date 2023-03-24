Queen + Adam Lambert have announced their first North American tour in four years.
A continuation of their ” Rhapsody Tour,” the 14-date jaunt kicks off on October 4th in Baltimore, MD. Further dates are scheduled in Toronto, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Taking a page from The Cure, Queen is restricting ticket transfers to Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.
Last year, Queen unearthed a previously unreleased Freddie Mercury song called “Face It Alone,” taken from the sessions for their album The Miracle.
Meanwhile, current frontman Adam Lambert spoke to Kyle Meredith about High Drama, his new album of covers, and his upcoming role in the film Fairyland. Listen to the conversation here.
Queen + Adam Lamber 2023 Tour Dates:
10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium