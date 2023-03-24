Menu
Queen + Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

The 14-date outing kicks off in October

Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert, photo by Bojan Hohnjec
March 24, 2023 | 8:51am ET

    Queen + Adam Lambert have announced their first North American tour in four years.

    A continuation of their ” Rhapsody Tour,” the 14-date jaunt kicks off on October 4th in Baltimore, MD. Further dates are scheduled in Toronto, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Taking a page from The Cure, Queen is restricting ticket transfers to Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

    Last year, Queen unearthed a previously unreleased Freddie Mercury song called “Face It Alone,” taken from the sessions for their album The Miracle.

    Meanwhile, current frontman Adam Lambert spoke to Kyle Meredith about High Drama, his new album of covers, and his upcoming role in the film Fairyland. Listen to the conversation here.

    Queen + Adam Lamber 2023 Tour Dates:

    10/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    10/10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    10/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    11/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

